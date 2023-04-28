Name: Taylor Reed

School: St. Joseph Catholic Academy

Parents: Michael and Sara Reed of Waukegan, Ill.

Most memorable high school moment: My most memorable moments in high school were from attending all of the football games and cheering on our team. Win or lose, there was always so much school spirit, plenty of energy, and tons of laughter.

Most influential teacher: Maureen Edwards in Theology; She is able to relate to the students and create such a safe environment for us to learn and grow as individuals. She is a positive role model to all who know her and she truly has one of the biggest hearts in the world.

School activities/clubs: National Honor Society, student government, Spanish Honor Society

School athletics: Softball, volleyball

School offices held: Member of National Honor Society; Member of Student Council; Secretary of Spanish Honor Society

Honors, letters or awards: Lancer Scholar Award; Honor Roll; National Honor Society; Spanish Honor Society; AP Language Arts Academic Excellence Award; AP European History Academic Excellence Award

Out-of-school activities/hobbies: Snowmobiling; Traveling; Attending auto shows with my dad

College choice: Indiana University in Bloomington, Ind.

Intended major/field of study: Business

Role models: My parents

Three words that best describe my role models: Loving, driven, admirable

What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: I would love to learn to go out of my comfort zone more often so that I can live a life without regrets, push myself beyond what I think I'm capable of, and find happiness in both the big and small moments that life has to offer.