Name: Teah Sanchez

School: Indian Trail High School & Academy

Parents: Armando and Antoinette Sanchez

Most memorable high school moment: My most memorable moment in high school was being a Madrigal Singer in "Ye Olde Englishe Christmasse Feaste". It was a really enjoyable and fun KUSD tradition to be a part of. From the costumes, to the show it really felt like I was in the 16th century. Being able to preform and sing Christmas carols for the audience provided me with a such a strong feeling of gratification and happiness. I loved being surrounded by my friends and other students who love music as much as I do.

Most influential teacher: Daryl Strait in Diverse Perspectives in Literature and American Literature; Mr. Strait has truly helped me to improve upon my writing abilities and express myself creatively. He is an extremely helpful teacher who cares about his students and motivates them towards the path of success. Over the past two years that he's been teaching me, I feel as though he has helped me to view my flaws in writing as something to build upon rather than give up on. I really appreciate how he encourages his students to think outside of the box and not be afraid to make mistakes in their writing. Being someone who enjoys writing in their free time, I've found his comments and critiques on all of the papers I've written to be nothing but helpful. He'll get up at early hours of the morning to grade his students' essays and projects, which proves how truly dedicated and driven he is when it comes to his job. Growing up, I was never that fond of english class but Mr. Strait gives me a reason to be excited to come to class everyday. Overall, he is a really selfless man who motivates and inspires me to be the best writer that I can be.

School activities/clubs: Choir/madrigals

School athletics: Dance team

Honors, letters or awards: Made the honor roll all four years of high school; Magna Cum Laude

Out-of-school activities/hobbies: Singing; Songwriting; Acting; Drawing; Painting; Dancing; Hanging out with friends; Doing makeup; Helping my community

College choice: University of Wisconsin-Parkside in Kenosha

Intended major/field of study: Music

Role model: My mother, Antoinette Sanchez

Three words that best describe my role model: Loving, Hard-working, Altruistic

What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: Firstly, I would like to obtain a college degree. Secondly, in my lifetime I hope to become a musician and one day preform the music I've been writing for large crowds. Music was the one thing that helped me to feel a strong sense of unity amongst my peers, especially when I joined choir or theater. I want to be able to make a name for myself, and provide for my family whom have made so many sacrifices for me. I want to spread positivity and hope to those that need it in the form of a song. It may be a big dream of mine, but with enough work and dedication it is certainly possible. I want to create a life for myself in which I'm able to look back on and be proud of.