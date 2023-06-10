Name: Tony Ferraro
School: Bradford High School
Parents: Louie and Julie Ferraro
Most memorable high school moment: Being on prom court.
Most influential teacher: Mr. Michael Aiello in AP Psychology; Mr. Aiello was my teacher for AP Psychology last year. I liked him so much, that I even decided to be his teacher assistant earlier this year. He always brings joy and laughter to every lesson while ensuring every student always understands the material. He makes every student feel like they matter and he helps make sure they are an active part of every class.
School activities/clubs: Environmental Club, Key Club, Link Crew, National Honor Society, Multicultural Club, Teacher Assistant for Psychology.
People are also reading…
School athletics: Tennis; Manager of the Girls Tennis Team.
School offices held: President of Key Club; Vice President of Multicultural Club; Captain of Boy’s Tennis Team.
Honors, letters or awards: Honor roll; Academic Letter; Varsity Tennis Letters; Spotlight Student Award four times.
Out-of-school activities/hobbies: I love to play tennis and video games with my friends.
College choice: Undecided
Intended major/field of study: Dentistry or Engineering
Role model: My Dad
Three words that best describe my role model: Intelligent, Kind, Diligent
What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: If dentistry, I hope to become an orthodontist and start my own practice. If engineering, I would like to make advancements in human health to make sure their daily lives are easier.