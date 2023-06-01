Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Name: Vivian Jones

School: Indian Trail High School & Academy

Parents: Edward and Christina Jones

Most memorable high school moment: My most memorable high school moments would be during my junior year placing 5th at the WI T/F Indoor State meet in the 60m hurdles, and making it to the finals in the 300m hurdles at the WIAA State Meet. Our track season was canceled my freshman year due to Covid, and I had a back injury my sophomore year that greatly limited my track season. It was such an honor to represent Indian Trail High School & Academy last year at both state meets.

Most influential teacher: Mrs. Katie Phillips in AP Literature / Composition; Mrs. Phillips is more than just a teacher in the sense of a traditional classroom settings. Students know when they enter her classroom, they are valued and respected as individuals. She always creates a safe environment where we can openly discuss and debate a wide range of issues, while receiving guidance through thought-provoking prompts. I appreciate her approachability, humor and ability to be a positive influence on all students, and not just a limited few.

School activities/clubs: Key Club, leadership team, Link Crew, National Honor Society, peer helpers/tutors. Minorities Empowerment - CoPresident, African-American Female Initiative, Women's Empowerment, Latinos Unidos, Youth Apprenticeship - Medical Assistant, 185 hours of community volunteer services

School athletics: Track, Basketball, Cross Country, Volleyball

Honors, letters or awards: Scholar Athlete, Varsity Letter in Track and Basketball

Out-of-school activities/hobbies: Soccer: WI State Olympic Development Program, Olympic Development Program - Midwest Regional Team

College choice: UW-Milwaukee

Intended major/field of study: Biomedical Science

Role model: My older sister, Alicia

Three words that best describe my role model: Intelligent, Driven and Kindhearted

What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: On May 6, 2021 Congresswoman Cori Bush gave an impassioned speech at the U.S. House Oversight and Reform Committee, during a hearing on racism in Black mental health care, recounting her own traumatic pregnancy experiences as a Black woman. "Every day, Black women die because the system denies our humanity." Hearing stores similar to this fuels me more than ever to be the change we want to see. I am interested in medical research and improvements in under-represented communities searching medical assistance. Many times minority women find themselves having to fight for their voices to be heard, and seldom see themselves reflected in the medical providers they seek. I have enrolled in the Health Science Program at UW-Milwaukee, where they are ranked as a RL-1 research program. I specifically look forward to learning how vital medical demands for people of color, coinciding with the lack of understanding health-related cultural differences really shape the experiences patients are receiving. I excitedly anticipate becoming a vital change in the exchanges between medical providers and their patients.