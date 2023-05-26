Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Kenosha Kingfish owner Bill Fanning isn’t afraid to get his hands dirty.

Literally.

When we visited Simmons Field earlier this week to talk about the 2023 season, he was busy planting flowers.

“Yup, I’m a flower child,” he said while brushing dirt off his hands.

All around Fanning, workers were painting and scrubbing surfaces, unloading new store merchandise and in general getting the place ready for Opening Day.

The fact that the sun was shining made it feel like baseball weather.

Because this is the team’s 10th season in our fair city, we’ll look at the Top 10 Reasons to Go to a Kingfish Game this summer:

New brew: The team added a beer from our own Public Craft Brewing Co. The self-described “light lager” (“a good beer,” Fanning says) doubles as a promotion. Each can has a QR code on the back that you can use to enter a contest and win a 4-Top Table Experience at the ballpark.

New treat: Food offerings include the new Elvis Sundae, served in a mini helmet. It features ice cream topped with caramel and chocolate sauce, a cookie, whipped cream and a Swedish fish garnish. Even better: The team is adding a second ice cream stand (just inside the front gate) to help mitigate the long lines that form for frozen treats. (As someone who has missed her share of home runs while stuck in an ice cream line, this is welcome news.)

Other new food options include plant-based items and more ways to eat out of a souvenir helmet. French fries and cheese curds — staples of ballpark noshing — will also come in the mini helmets.

New way to order: The team is launching a mobile concessions ordering program. Fans can order using a QR code to place an order. The mobile order pickup station will be located on the left side of the main concession stand to help reduce wait times.

New bobbleheads: Those of us who eagerly look forward to the Kingfish bobbleheads have two more to grab this season: Navy Elvis on July 1 and Kenosha Comets Elvis on Aug. 4.

“The Navy Elvis is the first in what we hope will be a series of military bobbleheads,” said General Manager Ryne Goralski.

The Kenosha Comets bobblehead honors the local team that played in the 1943-1954 All-American Professional Women’s Baseball League.

Also on Aug. 4, the women’s Team USA Baseball Team will play a free game at 3 p.m. at Simmons Field, before heading to Thunder Bay, Ontario, for the Women’s Baseball World Cup. “We’re very excited to have Team USA here,” Fanning said.

New pitch clock: The Northwoods League, which includes our Kingfish, has adopted the same pitch clock used in the Major and Minor Leagues to speed up the pace of play.

“Families stay at the ballpark about two-and-a-half hours, no matter what’s going on,” Fanning said. “This shaves about 30 minutes off each game, so they can see more of a game.”

The pitch clock “is awesome,” Goralski said. “Baseball really needs it. From a fan perspective, this is great.”

New logo: The team’s 10-year anniversary logo is on this year’s blanket giveaway, on June 2.

New holiday: The team is celebrating “Festivus Night” on July 19, marking the “Seinfeld” holiday with a special T-shirt.

“We invite everyone to come here and air their grievances,” Fanning said, referring to a cherished Festivus “tradition.”

New celebrity: The team’s Nickelodeon Paw Patrol Day on June 11 features none other than Chase, the main Paw Patrol character. “He’ll be here for the whole game,” Fanning said, “taking photos with kids — and adults.” The German Shepherd puppy is a police and traffic cop dog, who moonlights as a super spy on the animated TV series.

New manager: Field Manager J.T. Scara is new to the team, after working two seasons as the manager for the Northwoods League Rockford Rivets. “I’ve known him over the years, and he’s excited to get started here,” Goralski said. “We’ve put together a good roster.”

New look: In addition to the flowers Fanning — who purchased the team in March of 2022 with Mike Zoellner — has been planting, other improvements to the historic ballpark include improved parking lots, a recycling program and renovated party areas.

And what’s not new ...

Returning favorites include: Comedian Marz Timms, who joined the Kingfish in 2021 as the team’s on-field personality, will be back, overseeing all the non-baseball action, from Toilet Bowl Races to helping lead “Take Me Out to the Ballgame.”

Popular promotions returning this season include: Mascot Mania Night (June 19), two dog-friendly Bark in the Park events (June 22 and Aug. 2), Harry Potter Night (June 26), Stars Wars Night (July 9), Princess Day (July 16), with tiaras most welcome, and Fan Appreciation Night (Aug. 8) to close out the season with “lots of fun stuff,” Goralski said. “Hopefully, we’ll be in a playoff run, too.”

“We’re in a sprint toward Opening Day and can’t get waited to welcome the fans back,” said Goralski, who’s in his sixth season with the team — an eternity in the ever-changing baseball industry.

“We’ve built a lot of relationships within the community,” he added, “and that’s really special.”