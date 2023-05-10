A tornado siren in the White Caps neighborhood malfunctioned early Monday morning and maintenance is underway, according to the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department.

Area residents had reported an outdoor warning siren sounding around 12:20 a.m.

The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Division of Emergency Management was made aware of the matter and Kenosha Joint Services Dispatch Center identified and canceled the malfunctioning outdoor warning siren’s activation because there was no tornado warning issued by the National Weather Service.

The Division of Emergency Management has contacted the contracted outdoor warning siren maintenance provider and inspections on all three outdoor warning sirens that cover the White Caps neighborhood are underway to ensure these sirens are working properly, according to Sgt. Christopher Hannah.