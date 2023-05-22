All aboard for some nostalgic summer transportation!

Fans of vintage streetcars and trolleys have a few options in this area.

Kenosha's Lakefront Trolley

Kenosha’s Lakefront Trolley — which takes riders along the lakefront from Carthage College to Kemper Center, with stops at the Pennoyer Park band shell, Lemon Street Gallery, the History Center, Kenosha Public Museum, Civil War Museum, the transit center and Lakeside Towers — is back on the road for the summer.

The trolley runs from 3:45 to 9:15 p.m. on Fridays; 1:45 to 9:15 p.m. Saturdays; and 1:45 to 6:15 p.m. Sundays through September.

The rubber-tired trolley departs the transit center, 724 54th St., at five minutes past the hour on its southbound route and departs the transit center 30 minutes past the hour on its northbound route.

For a map of the trolley route, go to kenosha.org/images/public-transit/LakefrontTrolley2018map.jpg

For more details on the trolley schedule, log on at kenosha.org/images/public-transit/ModifiedLakefrontTrolleySchedule2021.pdf

There are markers along the route, and people can also flag down the driver for pick up along the way.

Fares are $1 for adults and 50 cents for children.

Kenosha's streetcars

In Kenosha, the city's electric streetcars take riders along the Lake Michigan shore, on a two-mile loop through historic districts and the Downtown area.

Streetcars run 11:05 a.m. to 6:35 p.m. Monday-Friday and 10:35 a.m. to 6:15 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. Stops include the Transit Center, 724 54th St. Fares are $1 for adults (13 and older), 50 cents for children (ages 5-12) and free for kids age 4 and younger.

Streetcar Day

Kenosha Streetcar Day is back on Sept. 9.

During the free event, running from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., people can tour the “streetcar barn” (Joseph McCarthy Transit Center, 724 54th St.) and take in interactive displays, vendors and more.

For Kenosha Streetcar Day, the Kenosha Area Streetcar Society and Kenosha Area Transit get together every year to celebrate the city’s unique attraction.

The big doors of the McCarthy Transit Center on 54th Street are opened up, and everyone is invited inside to see how the streetcars are restored and maintained.

Like many cities, Kenosha had streetcar and interurban lines for decades, but the ascension of the automobile in America sent those conveyances to the scrap heap more than half a century ago.

The current line came into being with the HarborPark development, and streetcars started rolling in June 2000.

The streetcars will be in operation and available for photos. Two cars will be running at a time while the others are on display.

The city has seven streetcars. Each car is painted in the colors and lettering of a North American city that operated the cars in the 1940s and 1950s — Pittsburgh, Cincinnati, Toronto, Chicago, Johnstown, Philadelphia and San Francisco.

Six of the cars were operated by the Toronto Transportation Commission from 1951 to 1995. The seventh car operated in Philadelphia from 1948 to 1993.

East Troy Railroad Museum

Fans of railroads can find restored railroad cars and more at the East Troy Railroad Museum, 2002 Church St. in East Troy.

Also, the East Troy Electric Railroad’s environmentally friendly, meticulously restored rail cars run the tracks weekends from April through October across the Kettle Moraine countryside.

These are the same trolleys and coaches that once connected small towns to cities like Milwaukee, Chicago, and Minneapolis.

Located 20 minutes from Lake Geneva, the volunteer-run railroad museum operates 14-mile round-trip excursions from its East Troy depot and museum, housing over 20 rail treasures, to Indianhead Park in Mukwonago. The railroad also operates the only electric interurban dining car service in North America, re-creating the luxury of a bygone era.

Special events this summer include Rail Fest on Saturday, June 24.

From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. that day, visitors can enjoy family activities and different train runs every hour.

For more information about the museum and railroad tours, call 262-642-3263 or log on at easttroyrr.org.