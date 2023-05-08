The Tremper High School bands will perform a Spring Concert at 7 Wednesday night in the Tremper High School Auditorium.

Performances by the Concert Band, Symphonic Band, Symphonic Winds and Wind Ensemble will be featured.

The Tremper Bands are under the direction of Kathryn Ripley.

The concert opens with the Concert Band performing “Rhythm of the Winds” by Frank Erickson and “Mars,” from “The Planets” by Gustav Holst, arranged by William Owens.

The Symphonic Band and Symphonic Winds will join together to perform “Havendance” by David Holsinger and “Selections from The Phantom of the Opera” by Andrew Lloyd Webber, arranged for band by Warren Barker.

The Wind Ensemble will perform “Children’s March” by Percy Grainger, “Song for Lyndsay” by Andrew Boysen Jr. and “Ride” by Samuel Hazo.

The combined Tremper Bands will close the concert with “Fairest of the Fair” by John Philip Sousa. This piece will be conducted by the John Philip Sousa Band Award winner, who will be announced at the concert.

Concert tickets are $4 for adults, $3 for students and senior citizens, and $8 for a family pass and will be available at the door, 8560 26th Ave., before the May 10 performance.