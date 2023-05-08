Ben Wajerski, a Tremper High School senior and member of the National Honors Society, has been selected as an NHS Scholarship semifinalist following a recent announcement made by the National Honors Society.

Wajerski is one of the 575 semifinalists selected nationwide who will receive a $3,200 scholarship to be used at a U.S. college or university, military institute, or trade school towards qualified education expenses for undergraduate studies.

“Ben is an outstanding student and role model to his peers both at Tremper and throughout the Kenosha community. He is committed in everything he does and always goes above and beyond to tackle his tasks and duties with fidelity,” said Tremper High School Principal Steven Knecht. “We are proud to have him as a part of our Tremper community and cannot wait to see what he does in the future.”

At Tremper High School, Wajerski has served as student government president and vice president, National Honor Society president and member, African American Male Initiative president and member, Key Club member, Link Crew member, and participated in the Future Business Leaders of America. In addition, he held the role of 2023 Class Vice President.

He has stayed active throughout high school as a member of the Tremper varsity soccer team, baseball team, and in track and field. His hard work and dedication have been recognized by being named to the honor roll every quarter, as well as earning the AP Scholar Award, Renaissance Premiere Status, Daughters of the American Revolution Award, and more.

Outside of school, Wajerski spent time volunteering for Feed My Starving Children, PADS Lunches, United Way of Kenosha County, Bored of Boredom Tutoring, and various others through NHS and Key Club. This fall, he will attend Northwestern University where he will major in industrial engineering.

Since 1946, more than $21 million in scholarships have been awarded to outstanding NHS senior members to support college access and student success. The scholarship program is supported by the parent organization of NHS, the National Association of Secondary School Principals (NASSP). Recipients are chosen based on their demonstrated work to support the four pillars of NHS: scholarship, service, leadership, and character.