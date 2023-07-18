There are no injuries after a pickup truck caught fire on Green Bay Road near the intersection of 31st Street Sunday afternoon.

According to Somers Fire Chief Ben Andersen, they received a call of a vehicle fire from the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department at 4 p.m. Sunday.

Deputies had responded to a disabled vehicle on Green Bay Road, and noted smoke and fire coming from the engine compartment.

Upon arrival, the fire was quickly put out by Somers fire crews. Andersen said the operator was safely out of the vehicle and no injuries were reported.

After cleanup, the totaled vehicle was towed from the scene.