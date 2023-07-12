Hundreds of music lovers attended the opening night of "Tuesdays at the Shell" in Pennoyer Park.

Peacetree Allstars opened the 2023 season at the Sesquicentennial Bandshell in the park at Seventh Avenue and Kennedy Drive. Attendees brought lawn chairs, blankets and snacks to the free concert.

The concert series runs every Tuesday through Aug. 29. It's presented by Musicians Assisting Advancing Music, the City of Kenosha and Happenings Magazine.

Rick Branch, president of MAAM, said Tuesday was a success.

"We couldn't ask for better weather or location," Branch said. "Come on out and listen to some great music."

Marilyn and Ken Citterman of Winthrop Harbor, Ill., said they appreciate Kenosha's live summer entertainment.

"We come up here quite a bit," Ken Citterman said.

Marylin Citterman said they also enjoy visiting the city's public parks with their dog.

"We go to all the parks just to try them out," Marylin Citterman said.

Photos: Inside Wisconsin football's 'Squat Fest'