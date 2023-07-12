As the sun began its descent west behind a cloudy but tinted sky, the Kal Bergendahl Project brought its smooth sounds to the hundreds who relaxed on the lawn outside Anderson Arts Center on Kenosha's lakeshore.

A cool breeze kept temperatures in the upper 60s for Tuesday night’s Twilight Jazz concert featuring the six-piece band led by Bergendahl, a Kenosha native whose instrumental jazz-funk style band has thrilled and chilled audiences for years.

Janice Caputo of Kenosha with Mark Martin, of Kenosha, snuggled beneath a large blanket as they soaked in the sounds while staying warm.

“It was a toss-up tonight because there’s jazz playing at the (Pennoyer Park) band shell,” said Caputo who went with Martin’s suggestion to come to Anderson Arts Center, 6603 Third Ave.

“We enjoy the music. We enjoy the relaxation,” she said as a tenor saxophone meandered around notes in a major key. Caputo said she also appreciated the event because it “brings different generations together.”

Martin said he enjoys the jazz series because he likes “getting out ... getting some Vitamin D and listening to good music,."

Lakeside seat

Doug Holleran said his wife Jan has wanted to see the Kal Bergdahl Project for a year. What better venue than one that has a lakeside seat, he said.

“I like music. It’s a perfect spot,” Holleran, of Kenosha, said of the venue, backed by a view of the Lake Michigan.

“We always have a good time here,” he said. “It’s on beautiful Lake Michigan. The people here are nice and all are interested in music. That always brings people together.”

“We’re down at the lake all the time so we go to concerts every chance we get,” said Jan Holleran. “It’s a nice evening. A little chilly, but nice.”

Steve Sanborn, of Kenosha, held on to Norm and Wendy Nestler’s miniature schnauzer, Coconut. They joined the family, including their son Nolan, for a picnic to go along with the concert.

Sanborn said he came to Twilight Jazz to see Bergendahl, the band’s leader and bass guitarist.

“We know Kal, so we just come here to support him. They’re very good. We saw them last year,” said Sanborn, who moved to Kenosha in September with wife Janet.

Wendy Nestler, of Pleasant Prairie, a first-timer at Twilight Jazz, said she missed last month’s first concert due to inclement weather.

“It’s a beautiful setting, right?” said Nestler, who moved to the area a week and a half ago.

She said the Twilight Jazz series is a great value compared with some venues that have a lawn fee. The local concert is free.

“This is very nice,” she said. “I just like outdoor music.”

Twilight's 20th year

Kemper Center Executive Director Ed Kubicki, said the he was excited with turnout for the Tuesday night performance and the six-event series, which is celebrating its 20th year on the Kemper Center grounds.

“It’s a beautiful night. Look at all the people here,” he said, referring to hundreds who brought blankets and lawn chairs to the event. “We have six free acts for you to come here and enjoy among the good people of Kenosha.”

All concerts are privately sponsored.

“There are no taxpayer dollars involved in this,” Kubicki said. “I appreciate all the help from all our sponsors and all our workers, our volunteers and everyone (can) just come out and enjoy themselves.”

Concerts are scheduled every two weeks, with three remaining. Following the concert series finale on Aug. 22, Twilight Jazz will celebrate its two decades in existence with a bang, according to Kubicki.

“We’re going to have a fireworks show at the end of the program to commemorate our 20th year here at Kemper Center,” he said. “So come on down.”

Close Family and friends enjoyed picnics on the lawn of the Anderson Arts Center while soaking in the smooth tunes of the Kal Bergendahl Project as the band delivered a two-hour free concert for Twilight Jazz Tuesday night. Kenosha native Kal Bergendahl, left, addresses an appreciative crowd during Tuesday night's Twilight Jazz free concert on the lawn outside Anderson Arts Center. Bergendahl, who plays the electric bass, leads the Kal Bergendahl Project. Smooth brass sounds of the Kal Bergendahl Project plays during Tuesday night's Twilight Jazz event. Hundreds attend the free Twilight Jazz concert featuring the Kal Bergendahl Project on the lawn outside the Anderson Arts Center Tuesday night, July 12, 2023. Hundreds attend the free Twilight Jazz concert featuring the Kal Bergendahl Project on the lawn outside the Anderson Arts Center Tuesday night, July 12, 2023. Mark Martin, left, and Janice Caputo, both of Kenosha, share blanket during the Twilight Jazz concert outside Anderson Arts Center Tuesday night. Temperatures were in the upper 60s near Lake Michigan. Wendy Nestler, left, of Pleasant Prairie, shares a laugh as friend Steve Sanborn, of Kenosha, holds on to Coconut, Nestler's miniature schnauzer, at the Twilight Jazz concert Tuesday, July 11, 2023. To the right, is Norm Nestler, Wendy's husband. PHOTO GALLERY: TWILIGHT JAZZ AT ANDERSON ARTS CENTER Hundreds gathered on the lawn outside the Anderson Arts Center overlooking Lake Michigan to listen to the dulcet and funky sounds of the Kal Bergendahl Project Tuesday night. The band is one of six featured performances during 2023 summer season for the center's Twilight Jazz series of free concerts that play every two weeks on Tuesdays through Aug. 22. Anderson Arts Center is located at 6603 Third Ave. in Kenosha. Family and friends enjoyed picnics on the lawn of the Anderson Arts Center while soaking in the smooth tunes of the Kal Bergendahl Project as the band delivered a two-hour free concert for Twilight Jazz Tuesday night. Kenosha native Kal Bergendahl, left, addresses an appreciative crowd during Tuesday night's Twilight Jazz free concert on the lawn outside Anderson Arts Center. Bergendahl, who plays the electric bass, leads the Kal Bergendahl Project. Smooth brass sounds of the Kal Bergendahl Project plays during Tuesday night's Twilight Jazz event. Hundreds attend the free Twilight Jazz concert featuring the Kal Bergendahl Project on the lawn outside the Anderson Arts Center Tuesday night, July 12, 2023. Hundreds attend the free Twilight Jazz concert featuring the Kal Bergendahl Project on the lawn outside the Anderson Arts Center Tuesday night, July 12, 2023. Mark Martin, left, and Janice Caputo, both of Kenosha, share blanket during the Twilight Jazz concert outside Anderson Arts Center Tuesday night. Temperatures were in the upper 60s near Lake Michigan. Wendy Nestler, left, of Pleasant Prairie, shares a laugh as friend Steve Sanborn, of Kenosha, holds on to Coconut, Nestler's miniature schnauzer, at the Twilight Jazz concert Tuesday, July 11, 2023. To the right, is Norm Nestler, Wendy's husband.