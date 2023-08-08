A Twin Lakes man who was killed in a two-vehicle crash in McHenry County over the weekend has been identified, according to Illinois authorities.

Kevin Winter, 60, died from blunt force trauma to his head and chest, according to the results of an autopsy report released by the McHenry County Coroner's Office to multiple media outlets Tuesday. Winter was a McHenry County Division of Transportation worker.

His passenger, a 52-year-old Woodstock, Ill.,-woman was said to be in critical condition following the two-vehicle collision to which authorities responded at 4:22 p.m. Saturday in unincorporated Marengo, Ill., according to a McHenry County Sheriff's Office news release. The woman's condition was not immediately known Tuesday night.

A preliminary investigation indicated that Winter and the woman were riding a 2007 Harley Davidson motorcycle that reportedly turned in front of a 2001 Mitsubishi Montero SUV when the collision occurred. The motorcycle riders were both thrown from the bike, according to the release.

Winter was pronounced dead at the scene, while the woman was flown by medical helicopter to Javon Bae Hospital in Rockford, Ill. The SUV's driver, a 38-year-old woman from Woodstock, Ill., and two juvenile passengers were transported by ambulance to Northwestern Hospital in Huntley, Ill. All three had minor injuries.

Responding to the scene were personnel from the sheriff's office, McHenry Conservation Police Department, Marengo Fire and Rescue Districts and Huntley Fire Department. Following the collision, the road was closed for 4 1/2 hours for the investigation.

The McHenry Division of Transportation released a statement and a photo of honoring him on the division's social media.

"We are deeply saddened to join the Winter Family in mourning the sudden passing of DOT Maintenance Worker Kevin Winter," reads a post on the division's Facebook. "Please keep his family in your thoughts and prayers during this time. Rest in peace, Kevin. Your memory will forever be cherished."

Winter and family Kevin Winter is pictured in the middle, back row, of this family photo on a GoFundMe page established by his daughter.

Family members said Winter, whose nickname was "Chick" to those who knew him, was riding on the motorcycle with his girlfriend at the time of the crash. A GoFundMe page has been established by his daughter to help pay for funeral costs.

