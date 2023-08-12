Thousands of people across Kenosha have found themselves linked together by a single tragedy.

They mourn the loss of a coworker, a classmate, a friend, a sibling, a child — the many roles Dylan Zamora, 22, and Jenna Barrette, 21, played in their lives.

In the early morning hours of Friday, July 28, five young Kenoshans, including these two friends, were involved in a fatal crash. The pickup truck they were riding in collided into a building, killing Dylan and Jenna and leaving two others in critical condition.

Their families have been left to mourn their loss, taking some comfort in the outpouring of love shown by the community.

Dylan Zamora and Jenna Barrette pose in this submitted image. The two Kenosha friends were killed in a car crash early on July 28th. From left are Joe, Jordyn, Tammy and Jenna Barrette. Joe and Tammy talked about losing Jenna, their youngest daughte,r in a crash last month. Jenna Barrette, 21, was a strong lover of animals, even making her family pull over so should could stop and visit with people walking their pets. The family provided this childhood photo of Dylan Zamora. Dylan was killed in a car crash in the early morning hours of Friday, July 28. The family provided this childhood photo of Jenna Barrette. Dylan Zamora poses with a carnival prize.

Jenna Barrette

Joe and Tammy Barrette, Jenna’s parents, spoke to the Kenosha News of their youngest daughter in the living room of their Downtown Kenosha home.

A stack of photo boards, covered by endless selfies, vacation pictures and group photos of a smiling Jenna leaned against a wall. Looking at the array of people, it would seem like the whole city knew her.

“She was just a light. I always called her my sunshine,” Tammy said. “She always shined. She made everybody feel special in the room.”

Jenna was an avid volleyball player since she was 9 years old, driven by her competitiveness. She’d play on numerous teams and clubs through the years, including at Tremper High School and Carthage College, making many of her closest friends through the sport.

And she absolutely loved animals.

“We’d be just driving down the road and shopping, and anytime we passed someone walking their dog, she would say ‘Pull over, I have to pet that dog!’ We would constantly be stopping the car so she could jump up to people and ask to pet their dog,” Tammy said.

The family, at Jenna’s insistence, would foster numerous dogs and kittens. For the last year, she worked at the Wisconsin Humane Society, and her coworkers described a compassionate, quiet and “goofy” lover of animals.

Going through her daughter’s photos, Tammy joked that, with how many there were of Jenna cuddling kittens at the shelter, she couldn’t have been doing any work.

When she first got to college, Jenna was uncertain about what to declare as her major. After talking with her older sister Jordyn, she decided to follow in her footsteps as a registered nurse.

She would have been a veterinarian, Tammy said, but she refused to put any animal down.

Joe and Tammy admitted they were surprised by how many people came to the funeral. Their daughter had always seemed like “a homebody,” they said, yet had somehow had the time to touch the lives of thousands. An estimated 1,300 people came to the funeral.

Tammy and her older daughter were talking after the service, and she recalled they grew sad thinking about how everyone would move on, even though their lives could never be the same. Would people remember Jenna, they wondered.

Then Jenna’s friends began sharing photos of tattoos they had gotten of Jenna’s initials. First it was one, then four, then more.

“These people loved her enough that they wanted a daily remind of her on their body,” Tammy said.

Joe said it was heartwarming to learn from so many people how their daughter had lifted them up. The support from their church and friends who had also lost children were godsends as well.

“When we get into despair, we need to remember what Jenna would want for us,” Joe said.

Despite that comfort and support, Joe said they were living day-by-day. For the close-knit family, Jenna’s absence will always sting.

“She was the fun one of the family. My daughter woke up in the middle of the night and she'd say ‘What are we going to do? We’re all kind of duds,’” Tammy said, laughing. “She was the fun and crazy, making us laugh. She was the greatest gift.”

Dylan Zamora

Jon and Cindy Heins, Dylan’s grandparents who raised him, sat on their porch on Wednesday, mourning the “nice, respectful young man” that had been taken from them.

“I just want to wake up and know that he’s home,” Cindy said. “It’s hard. Nothing’s right anymore.”

They had stacks of photo boards, an array of baby photos, class portraits and group photos: Dylan at concerts, with friends or playing soccer. In a few are Jenna, with Dylan sitting on her lap, a small inside joke, Jon assumes.

The night before the crash, as Cindy was getting ready for bed, she recalled seeing Dylan on his bed relaxing. He mentioned he would be going to a friend’s house later that night.

“I always tell him be safe, be safe,” Cindy said. He promised her he would.

“I said 'I love you' and thank God I said those words because he said he loved me.”

Police arrived the next morning as she was leaving for work, asking her to let them into the building. Assuming they were there for another tenant, she let them in.

“I saw them walking towards me,” Cindy said, crying. “I thought he got pulled over. They asked if they could come in and told me to sit down.”

Then she heard the tragic news.

Much like Jenna, Dylan was planning to enter the health care field. Since middle school, he had excelled at science, Cindy said, and had expressed interest in becoming a physician’s assistant. He was a University of Wisconsin-Parkside student.

He had dreams of moving to Seattle to raise a family, Cindy said, possibly for the strong physician’s assistant program in the area.

He was an avid sportsman, beginning with football as a child, going on to play basketball and baseball. At Tremper, he was on the boys soccer team.

Sitting unused in the home is a set of golfing gear. Back in June, Dylan had gone golfing with some friends. Cindy recalled that when he got back, he remarked that it was “so expensive.”

With his birthday the following month, July 20, Cindy recruited the help of a nephew who worked as a caddy at a country club to buy some golf gear.

“We got everything,” Cindy said. “Used clubs on eBay, but good ones, and a really good bag from the country club, and a gift card to Pets. But he hadn’t used them yet.”

After Dylan’s death, Jon and Cindy also saw an outpouring of community responses. But to them, it was only natural.

“I wasn’t surprised that everyone who knew Dylan loved him, he was just that type of person.” Jon said. “He had a quiet side, but he could be fun-loving, boisterous, loud, loving life.”

Dylan was a young man of character, Jon said, instilled with honesty that he “carried with him everywhere he went.” He recalled learning a story where Dylan was at a friend’s house in Milwaukee.

“He brought a homeless person back with him. He fed this person, bought him a blazer,” Jon said. “He never judged anybody. That was just the type of person Dylan was. He didn’t judge anybody for their situation. He always understood that everybody had their own unique struggles.”

The story stood out to Jon.

“That caught me by surprise, to learn how deep his values truly were,” Jon said. “In the grand scheme, he was kind, compassionate. He loved people.”

Cindy had many stories to share, including one from two summers ago at an outdoor mall in Illinois when they were standing in line in front of an older woman.

“We hear a smack on the cement and I screamed, I panicked,” Cindy recalled. “I finally saw Dylan in action. He put his jacket under her, called 911 … He was so patient, so in control, he didn’t panic, he just took charge.”

The little things

Beyond their dreams and passions, Joe, Tammy, Jon and Cindy shared many more little things about the two young adults who they lost.

Dylan always dressed simply, “comfort over fashion,” Joe said, but Cindy said he “loved his hair.”

“Always, always, always he’s ready to brush his bangs down,” Cindy said.

They laughed about some of Dylan’s school and work crushes, and his adamant refusal to add Cindy on Snapchat.

“He was very much loved, and he knew it,” Cindy said.

On the Barrette’s table was a collection of painted rocks.

Tammy and Jenna were members of the online group “Kenosha Rocks,” where residents share pictures of the many painted rocks they discover hidden around the county by members.

Jenna would often spend her time outside, painting the rocks. Hers are signed with a simple “JB,” many decorated with Snoopy the Dog, a favorite of Jenna’s late grandpa.

“She lived life to the fullest,” Tammy said. “She enjoyed life.”