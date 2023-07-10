To celebrate the 120th anniversary of Milwaukee-based Harley Davidson Motorcycle Company, Uke’s Harley Davidson, 5995 120th Ave., is hosting a week of rides, demonstrations, music and more starting Wednesday for riders from around the world making their pilgrimage to Milwaukee.

Uke’s Harley Davidson is the last dealership stop for riders before reaching Milwaukee, so owner Keith Ulicki is expecting to see thousands of Harley riders at the various events through the week.

“You have no idea who will be there,” Ulicki said as he recalled riders from Mexico, Japan and Brazil stopping in previous years. “It’s neat to see so many people coming back.”

New this year is a planned Kenosha County Parks Poker Run, in which riders can stop at each participating location and scan the Poker Run QR code to check in and enter. Ulicki said the County Parks Department reached out to organize an event together.

Every stop on the self-guided tour is another entry. Riders who stop at each location will have nine chances to win. The dealership is giving away 10 gift baskets, each valued at more than $100.

Participating locations in the poker run will include:

Bristol Woods Park

Old Settlers Park

Silver Lake Park

Fox River Park

Prairie Springs Park

Kenosha County Veterans Memorial Park

I-94 Wisconsin Welcome Center

Uke’s Harley Davidson

Kenosha Public Museum

The dealership was also loaned some of the Harley “Demo Fleet,” so riders who come wearing proper footwear, full-length sleeves and a helmet can try out a brand-new Harley.

A guided ride from Uke’s Harley Davidson to Petrifying Springs Park, 5555 Seventh St., will be held Thursday starting at 6 p.m., followed by a performance by Boys and Toys, to follow until 9:30 p.m. for the After Party in the Park event.

“For us, it’s our life. It’s what we do,” Ulicki said. “It’s our business, it’s our family and it’s our friends.”

For the full list of events, live music and more, visit ukeshd.com/120thhomecoming or www.facebook.com/ukesharley.