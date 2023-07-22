Uline will be holding the third of a series of hiring events in Kenosha County early next month, part of efforts to fill 160 positions.

The overnight warehouse hiring event will be on Aug. 2 from 4 to 8 p.m. and Aug. 5 from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Pleasant Prairie Distribution Center, 12885 104th St. Previous events for customer service and warehouse positions were held in mid-July.

Open positions include warehouse associate, overnights and warehouse clerks. Overnights with pay start at $29 an hour. Uline is looking to fill 120 warehouse and 40 customer service positions.

Across southeast Wisconsin, the company is filling 460 open positions, ranging from customer service, warehouse and corporate roles.

The shipping, industrial and packaging materials distributor was named to the Forbes annual list of America’s Best Large Employers.

Gil De Las Alas, Uline’s chief human resources officer, said it was a “tremendous privilege” to be acknowledged by Forbes.

“We’re honored that our employees have once again recognized the high-caliber company culture and work environment that makes Uline a great place to work,” De Las Alas said. “Uline attracts incredibly talented, dedicated employees, and we’re grateful for the growing Uline team that commits daily to the same standards of excellence and quality of service.”

Uline offers numerous benefits and perks to attract and retain staff.

“It’s really no secret that Uline takes care of its employees,” De Las Alas said. “Our industry-leading wages and commitment to helping our people advance their career really motivate employees to work hard and see their future at Uline.”

Forbes created its ranking through an independent survey taken of approximately 45,000 American employees working for companies with more than 1,000 workers in the United States. The anonymous survey asked respondents to rate, on a scale from zero to 10, how likely they would be to recommend their employer to others.

Participants were also asked to rate their employers on criteria including safety of the work environment, competitiveness of compensation and advancement opportunities.