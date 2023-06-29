The University of Wisconsin- Parkside’s educational opportunity center alongside its military and veteran success center invite the Kenosha County area community to an event to support veterans.

Bent Compass will feature the impact of veteran experiences July 13. They are encouraging veterans, active-duty service members and anyone who knows, works with or teaches veterans to attend the event.

The event will start at 5:30 p.m. in UW-Parkside’s Wyllie Hall Main Place with a military and veteran resource fair where community organizations will provide information about housing, educational benefits, mental health and other services. There will also be hors d’oeuvres served from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. during the resource fair.

Participating organizations among others, include:

The Racine County Veteran Services Office

The Department of Workforce Development Office of Veteran Employment Services/Disabled Veteran Outreach Program

The Captain James A. Lovell Federal Health Care Center Community Outreach and Suicide Prevention Team

Educators Credit Union

Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin

The Mobile Vet Center

The Lake County Veterans and Family Services Foundation

UW-Parkside Educational Opportunity Center

UW-Parkside Military and Veteran Success Center

UW-Parkside Office of Scholarships and Financial Aid

The event will also highlight “Bent Compass,” a solo theatrical performance by author and performer Neil Brookshire rooted in the experiences of combat medic Colin Sesek at 7 p.m.

Brookshire’s performance will attempt to provide an opportunity to reflect on how past military experiences impact the community’s veterans through Sesek’s stories. The performance will contain strong language and descriptions of war. Following the performance, he will moderate a discussion and workshop focusing on the value of empathetic conversations.

The Bent Compass event is free and open to the public. There will also be free parking at UW-Parkside’s parking lot ‘B,’ outside of the Rita Tallent Picken Regional Center for Arts and Humanities.

They encourage pre-registration online at: uwparkside.qualtrics.com