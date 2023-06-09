The University of Wisconsin System Board of Regents has recognized UW-Parkside Chancellor Debbie Ford for her years of service and leadership.

Ford is leaving the UW System after 14 years to become chancellor of Indiana University Southeast. The regents also voted to confer on her Chancellor Emerita status.

She was recognized during the Board of Regents June meeting on Thursday.

Jennifer Staton, current Student Regent and UW-Parkside student, read the Resolution of Appreciation.

“It’s not work when you love what you do and you get to see learning in action every day,” Ford said. “And it’s easy when you place students at the center of your decision-making.”

She urged colleagues to be loud and proud supporters of UW; to always be asking for ideas, support, and money; and to “embrace learning as this is why we have all chosen to work at a university.”

Ford also reminded them to take time to listen and see all of our students and members of the learning community. “Too often we do not know the impact of those connections,” she said.

Ford said that UW-Parkside will always hold a special place in her heart.

“I had the honor of leading a university that transforms lives,” she said. “The most repeated phrase I would hear from alumni, is ‘If not for Parkside….’”

Finally, she offered a few words of advice: “Remember, remain calm, absorb chaos, and give back hope. This is what we must do as leaders today,” she said.

Scott Menke was recognized as interim chancellor beginning his appointment on Friday, June 9.

Regent President Karen Walsh provided an update on the ongoing search for the next chancellor at UW-Parkside. With the deadline for applications closing last week, the search and screen committee (co-chaired by Regent Kyle Weatherly and UW-Parkside faculty member Dr. Adrienne Viramontes) will begin review of applicants and plan to hold semifinalist interviews later this summer.

It’s expected a new chancellor will be named by early fall.

UW-Parkside Alum joins Board of Regents

The Board of Regents also welcomed new colleagues appointed by Gov. Tony Evers.

Jim Kreuser, a former Kenosha County Executive (2008-2022) and previous member of the Wisconsin State Assembly (1993-2008), was appointed to a seven-year term. A first-generation college student, he earned both a B.A. and master’s degree from UW-Parkside.

“It means a lot to be on the Board of Regents, to serve the state, and to serve with such a distinguished group,” Kreuser said.

He also thanked UW-Parkside, where he was given “the opportunity to learn and find my passion and live it every day.”