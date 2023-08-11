More details have emerged in the controversial arrests of a Black man and woman that occurred inside an Applebee’s restaurant in Kenosha last month.

Earlier this week, Kenosha community activists and a group of area residents strongly criticized the actions of some local police officers who they said “brutalized” and unnecessarily detained a Black man and traumatized his partner at an Applebee’s restaurant. The incident, which took place the night of July 20, occurred after a hit-and-run crash at Green Bay Road and Highway 50.

The man’s arrest was captured on a video by another man inside the restaurant and has been widely viewed via social media. The incident has sparked headlines.

A crash occurred at about 11 p.m. and ended in the parking lot at the Applebee’s, 6950 Green Bay Road. Afterwards, the hit-and-run suspects being sought were found hiding inside the restaurant’s bathroom. The man arrested in the video was not involved in the hit-and-run.

In the viral video of the arrest, the man being subdued tells police to let him go while a woman screams to someone telling them to “get the baby.” The man and the baby are then seen on the floor when the man tells at least two officers to let him go and someone appears to pull the child away. Officers continue to wrestle the man to the ground until they handcuff him behind his back.

Officers later learned the man, and the woman he was with, were not involved in the hit-and-run.

The man was charged with disorderly conduct and resisting an officer. The woman was arrested on the same charges and for possession of THC.

When asked for comment about the incident Applebee's provided the Kenosha News the following statement from Cas Banaszek, vice president of operations at the local Applebee's franchisee.

“The safety and well-being of our guests and team members is a top priority and we do not condone violence or discrimination of any kind. We are committed to cooperating with the authorities in their investigation and any additional questions can be directed to the Kenosha Police Department," the statement reads.

Criminal complaints

The Kenosha News obtained the criminal complaints filed against the man, 24, and woman, 21, both of Zion, Ill. The Kenosha News is not naming those involved.

Around 11 p.m., a Kenosha Police officer responded to the area of Highway 50 and Green Bay Road for a rollover crash with subjects who fled the scene, according to the complaints. Upon arrival, the officer reportedly learned that a Black male and female with a baby had run toward a nearby Kohl’s or Menards, and that the female had a red shirt with a bun on top of her head and a scarf.

Around 11:11 p.m., Applebee’s staff reportedly called into dispatch to advise that a group of individuals matching the description had entered the restaurant and appeared nervous.

The officer went to Applebee’s and located both a man and woman “matching the description in the restaurant though the female had a white shirt instead of a red one,” according to the complaints. “The female did, however, have a bun in her hair, and the male was seated holding a baby,” according to the complaints.

“Believing that both individuals were involved in the accident and that they were attempting to evade police, (the officer) approached them and attempted to ask them questions to see if they were involved in the hit-and-run incident,” according to the complaints. “After being asked what car they arrived in, they indicated that they did not need to answer any questions and refused to tell (the officer).”

The couple said that they had been at Applebee’s for about an hour-and-a-half, but the restaurant’s manager reportedly advised that they had only been there for maybe 20 minutes, according to the complaints.

While officers were attempting to investigate, the man allegedly began walking toward the exit. In response, the officer reportedly informed the man that he was being detained and that he was not free to go. The man, however, reportedly told the officer that he was free to go and “proceeded to try to walk past officers.”

Once again, according to the complaints, the officer asked them to let law enforcement know what car they came in and then they would be done investigating, but the man reportedly refused to provide the information.

Another officer reportedly attempted to stop the man from walking away from officers with a “modified escort” hold to his right arm, according to the complaints, but the man pulled swiftly away from this officer’s grip, “which resulted in a struggle taking place inside the restaurant.”

“Despite being assisted by the Pleasant Prairie Police, (the man) continued to try to pull away and had to be decentralized to the ground. While (the man) was on the ground, he was ordered to put his hands behind his back and (an officer) delivered several strong side hand and forearm strikes in order ensure compliance,” according to the complaints.

Another officer also reported that while he was at Applebee’s assisting other officers, he observed the woman fighting with an officer, according to the complaints. This officer reportedly observed the woman actively pulling her arm away from an officer and actively resisting efforts to be taken into custody.

After being taken into custody, the woman was reportedly found to have a baggie of a green leafy substance that later tested positive for the presence of marijuana.

Some community activists have demanded the charged be dropped and all body camera video released. The man originally thought to be the suspect was then transported to a local hospital for treatment. The extent of his injuries are unclear, however, authorities were also reported to have used pepper spray on him.

Both were scheduled to appear in Kenosha County Circuit Court Friday afternoon for pre-trial conferences. Both were released on $500 signature bonds the week of the arrests.

“We really are disheartened by how the police officers chose to go to that family,” Tanya McLean, executive director of Leaders of Kenosha, said during a protest Wednesday evening. “There was just a lack of de-escalation. Everything happened so quickly. It elevated so quickly. It just didn’t seem that anyone was a voice of reason that had a uniform on. The only person that seemed to have a voice of reason was the Applebee’s employees, you know, trying to get the baby. But the police officers, it just does not appear that they were using good judgement and that’s just not OK.”

Leaders of Kenosha is a nonprofit organization that advocates for equity and social justice.

Kenosha Police Chief Patrick Patton said Sunday he was aware of the video and that the incident is undergoing an internal investigation.

Patton said that the officers involved were investigating the incident in “good faith” given the information and the descriptions that were given to them.

ACLU of Wisconsin condemns

The ACLU of Wisconsin, All in Wisconsin, Leaders of Kenosha and Black Leaders Organizing For Communities (BLOC) issued a joint statement regarding the incident Friday.

“We are calling for answers and accountability. The actions of the police that were captured on video were disgraceful and endangered the safety of an innocent Black man, a baby, and others present at the restaurant,” the prepared statement reads.

“KPD has a responsibility to the public to ensure there is a fully transparent and independent investigation into this incident. The victim, his family, and the entire community are owed a complete explanation for why this happened.”