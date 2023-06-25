Se habla español!!

Throughout its 40+ years of service, the Sharing Center has experienced an increase in families with diverse nutritional and language needs. One of those diverse cultures is the Hispanic community.

The Sharing Center is taking steps to better assist our Hispanic community by staffing a newly formed Bilingual Housing Coordinator position with longtime Center supporter, Maria Dillman.

Said Maria, “I am bilingual and come from a Hispanic family who used a food pantry when I was young. It was hard for my mother to ask for help as she didn’t speak English. My role was to be the translator at the age of 6, not only for her but for other Hispanics who were not able to communicate due to a language barrier. This is the reason I am extremely passionate to be someone our Hispanic clients can trust and reach out to for any needs they may have.

I can relate on a personal level with our Hispanic clients. We are prideful people and asking or receiving assistance is difficult. The Sharing Center is working on making it easier. The Hispanic Culture is very family oriented with food being one of the things that brings the family together. Food was always at the center of everything we did. Some of my best memories were when I was helping my mother prepare meals for our family. The Sharing Center is committed to helping by ensuring we provide some of the Hispanic food staples, such as masa, spices, corn/flour tortillas, fresh vegetables, pinto/black beans, etc. It is our mission to be all inclusive of people from different descents and to meet their nutritional needs.”

The Sharing Center currently can assist community members in more than 40 languages, including in-house volunteers who communicate in American Sign Language, Russian, Portuguese, and Spanish.

Along with meeting the language needs of Center users, the addition of culturally diverse and appropriate food is a mainstay of Center offerings. Many of the requests received are from Hispanic, Asian, and Jewish families, though many families greatly appreciate the jasmine rice, tortillas, fresh spices, citrus fruits, beans, and more. Pairing these food offerings with the UW-Madison Division of Extension FoodWIse Nutrition Educator recipes, the new tastes have been a hit with families!

If you are in need of assistance in any language, the Center can assist! Want to volunteer? We need you. Able to donate culturally diverse foods to our pantry program, please do! To learn more, visit the Center at 25700 Wilmot Road, Trevor, or call 262.298.5535.