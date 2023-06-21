The Pleasant Prairie Police Department located a missing 12-year-old girl according to a social media post Wednesday afternoon
Quetzatly Hernandez has been located and is safe according to a Wednesday afternoon update to an earlier alert.
Hernandez had been reported missing after she was last seen at 11 p.m. on Tuesday, June 20, in the Village of Pleasant Prairie.
Joe States
Reporter
