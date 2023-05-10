Work on a major multi-year development plan that would fundamentally reshape Downtown Kenosha could begin this year.

The comprehensive plan unveiled this week covers nine blocks of Downtown bordered by Sheridan Road on the west, 52nd Street on the north, 56th Street on the south and Lake Michigan on the east It's a partnership with Cobalt Partners, LLC of Milwaukee and C. D. Smith, a general contractor and development firm based in Fond du Lac.

Mayor John Antaramian said the plan is the result of collaborative efforts by the city and a development team to craft a mixed-use district taking advantage of the lakefront, existing attractions and amenities, as well as multi-modal transit access including Metra train service from Chicago.

"The city has been planning for the next generation of Downtown development for a number of years," Antaramian said a statement Wednesday when the effort was first announced. "The development team brings a fresh perspective to Kenosha, backed by significant experience in public/private partnerships throughout Wisconsin and in other states.”

The plan calls for over 1,000 living units in several mid-rise buildings and one larger tower, along with condominiums on the eastern most block to complement the existing Harbor Park district. A central park and laneway would connect residential buildings with a market hall, food kiosk and retail space, according to a city release. Plans also call for a full-service hotel on Sheridan Road along with two office buildings.

"Ample green space, green roofs and use of solar panels are just some of the sustainable features planned in the development," according to city documents.

The developers will work with the city to develop a new municipal office building, freeing up the current city hall site for a residential tower and mixed-use development.

The city is also in discussions with veteran’s organizations to create a new Veterans Memorial Park and expand the current park on the site.

“We’ve been impressed with the strong economic growth in Kenosha for many years,” said Scott Yauck, president of Cobalt Partners, in a statement. “Kenosha’s lakefront is beautiful, and the Downtown has many attractions, restaurants and shopping. We are confident in the market for high quality multi-family with fantastic views and within walking distance to all the downtown and lakefront have to offer.”

Mike Krolczyk, senior vice president of C. D. Smith, expressed similar sentiments.

“We have worked on large scale public/private partnerships in the Milwaukee, La Crosse, Madison, and Appleton communities. We see significant potential in Kenosha for the Downtown to really blossom,” Krolczyk said in a statement.

The City Plan Commission was set begin considering the plan on Thursday evening, and the City Council's Public Works and Finance committees will review the development agreement prior to full City Council consideration on May 15.

The plan utilizes the existing Tax Increment District No. 27 to assist in funding needed public improvements, parking and the central park space, city officials indicated.

Construction could start in the fall, and the development is anticipated to be completed in several phases over a decade.

The development is expected to create more than $450 million in value, Antaramian said.

The conceptual master plan and preliminary building designs were developed by SCB Architects – Chicago. SCB designed the 7SEVENTY7 (Van Buren) apartment building in Downtown Milwaukee, as well as the 333 North Water Street apartment tower, currently under construction in Milwaukee’s Third Ward.

Antaramian expresses excitement

During a Thursday morning interview Thursday morning Antaramian expressed excitement and support for the effort. Antaramian said the project has been in the works for years and believes most alderpersons will support it.

"This plan has been coming down for many years. I know that people always like projects to happen quickly but the reality is projects like this just don't happen overnight," Antaramian said. "This will be huge. This project we anticipate roughly at the present time building out about $450 million and we believe that's low."

Antaramian said the plan includes a new City Hall, a multi-story hotel, a large corporate office building, apartments, a market, fountains and a park, among other things.

"This will add a number of people into the Downtown area," Antaramian said. "It does provide commercial office activities but it doesn't take away from the rest of Downtown. ... The amenities that are here are going to be draws to get more people to come Downtown and enjoy it."