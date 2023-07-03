MILWAUKEE — Sixty-five Kenosha County area students graduated from the University of Wisconsin- Milwaukee during its May 21 commencement ceremony.
Area graduates included (listed by hometown, with degrees:
Bristol: Conner Booth with a Bachelor of Science in Engineering; Michael Calzaretta with a Bachelor of Business Administration; Anthony Savaglio with a Bachelor of Business Administration; Emily Thomas with a Bachelor of Arts; and Grant Thomas with a Bachelor of Arts.
Kenosha: Arica Bauer with a Bachelor of Arts; Alyssa Carlino with a Bachelor of Science; Juan Castro Luna with a Bachelor of Business Administration; Bobby Davis with a Bachelor of Business Administration; Faith DeVilbiss with a Bachelor of Science; Isabel Dizon with a Bachelor of Science; Amanda Doherty with a Masters of Science; Angela Dorsey with a Masters of Business Administration; Destiny Duhs with a Bachelor of Science; Zayne Fani with a Bachelor of Business Administration; Eliana Firmani Alcocer with a Masters of Music; Katie Giebel with a Bachelor of Science; Marilyn Grant with a Bachelor of Arts; Rachel Johnson with a Bachelor of Science; Ethan Krueger with a Bachelor of Business Administration; Reid LaBell with a Bachelor of Arts; Emily Linn with a Bachelor of Science; Kahlen Mudge with a Bachelor of Fine Arts; Kendall Needham with a Masters of Public Health; Sabrina Nikula with a Master of Science; Bradley Persson with a Bachelor of Business Administration; Salman Raheem with a Bachelor of Business Administration; Alexa Ramos with a Bachelor of Science; James Rettig with a Doctor of Nursing Practice; Madison Rios with a Bachelor of Arts; Jose Rivera with a Master of Science; Anastacia Ryan with a Bachelor of Science; Nathan Salvati with a Bachelor of Business Administration; Alec Sampson with a Bachelor of Science: Megan Setter with a Bachelor of Business Administration; Jaskirat Sidhu with a Bachelor of Science; Kaylie Siegner with a Master of Business Administration; Abigail Stanislawski with a Master of Science; Michael Vasarella with a Master of Science; Kristy Vigon with a Bachelor of Science; Daniella Viirre with a Bachelor of Science; Kelly Welz with a Bachelor of Science; and Luke Westhoff with a Bachelor of Science in Engineering.
Pleasant Prairie: Nemanja Asanin with a Bachelor of Science in Engineering; Andrea Bennage with a Bachelor of Arts; Lexie Bennett with a Bachelor of Science; Matteo Cotto with a Bachelor of Science; Margaret Del Fava with a Bachelor of Arts; Elizabeth Emanuelson with a Bachelor of Arts; Kelli Galusha with a Bachelor of Business Administration; Ryan Hoerter with a Master of Business Administration; Haley Johnson with a Master of Science; Keith Leable with a Master of Business Administration; Emma Lewis with a Master of Social Work; Joanna Mamalakis with a Bachelor of Science; Bryan Miletta with a Master of Science; Lilyanne Routh with a Bachelor of Science; Grace Taber with a Bachelor of Science; Erin Vandenbosch with a Master of Social Work; Aryanah Visintainer with a Bachelor of Science; Faith Wrycha with a Bachelor of Fine Arts; and Robert Yenerall with a Master of Science.
Salem: Brooke Nelson with a Master of Science and Charlotte Shanaver with a Doctor of Philosophy.
Trevor: Kayla Kruczek with a Bachelor of Science and Caylee Pearson with an Associate of Arts and Sciences.
Academic honors
In addition, nearly 80 Kenosha County area students were named to the University of Wisconsin- Milwaukee’s spring 2023 dean’s list.
Recognized were (listed by hometown):
Bristol: Jillian Argersinger; Conner Booth; Viny Greco; Anthony Savaglio; Nina Savaglio; and Grant Thomas.
Camp Lake: Veda Gross
Kansasville: Kylee McNamara and Anna Truebenbach
Kenosha: Madison Anderson; Arica Bauer; Bao Bui; Crystal Carter; Juan Castro Luna; Joshua Cisneros; Matthew Deacon; Lacy Dever; Destiny Duhs; Luke Freeman; Megan Fritz; Katie Giebel; Justin Hawkins; Ethan Krueger; Evan Krueger; Reid LaBell; Jenna Lassiter; Benjamin Leipzig; Emily Linn; Anthony Madrigrano; Alex Markoutsis; Julianna Miller; Jasmine Morris; Tessa Naylor; Lindsay Peck; Alyssa Perez; Stephanie Perez; Samantha Pierce; Eily Polenzani; Salman Raheem; Matthew Rimkus; Chantelle Schoolcraft; Matthew Schulte; Josh Schultze; Christian Sees; Andrew Setter; Megan Setter; Jaskirat Sidhu; Emma Steidtman; Aubry Taylor; Daniella Viirre; and Stephanie Ward.
Pleasant Prairie: Adam Antonneau; Nemanja Asanin; Owen Barr; Andreas Beyer-Bowden; Dylan Buss; Teresa Cava; Madelaine Ledwitch; Cameron Lee; Trey Meier; Natalie Powers; Florin Saitis; Katarina Steberl; Grace Taber; Joseph Theisen; Aryanah Visintainer; Olivia Webers; Faith Wrycha; and Gunnar Zoerner.
Salem: Javier Retana and Connor Souders.
Silver Lake: Jesse Lewandowski
Trevor: Emily Barclay; Kathryn Boyd; Sydney Brock; Rebekah Fowler; Dana Herman; and Avery Horn.
Twin Lakes: Hannah Zimmermann