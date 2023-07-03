Kenosha: Arica Bauer with a Bachelor of Arts; Alyssa Carlino with a Bachelor of Science; Juan Castro Luna with a Bachelor of Business Administration; Bobby Davis with a Bachelor of Business Administration; Faith DeVilbiss with a Bachelor of Science; Isabel Dizon with a Bachelor of Science; Amanda Doherty with a Masters of Science; Angela Dorsey with a Masters of Business Administration; Destiny Duhs with a Bachelor of Science; Zayne Fani with a Bachelor of Business Administration; Eliana Firmani Alcocer with a Masters of Music; Katie Giebel with a Bachelor of Science; Marilyn Grant with a Bachelor of Arts; Rachel Johnson with a Bachelor of Science; Ethan Krueger with a Bachelor of Business Administration; Reid LaBell with a Bachelor of Arts; Emily Linn with a Bachelor of Science; Kahlen Mudge with a Bachelor of Fine Arts; Kendall Needham with a Masters of Public Health; Sabrina Nikula with a Master of Science; Bradley Persson with a Bachelor of Business Administration; Salman Raheem with a Bachelor of Business Administration; Alexa Ramos with a Bachelor of Science; James Rettig with a Doctor of Nursing Practice; Madison Rios with a Bachelor of Arts; Jose Rivera with a Master of Science; Anastacia Ryan with a Bachelor of Science; Nathan Salvati with a Bachelor of Business Administration; Alec Sampson with a Bachelor of Science: Megan Setter with a Bachelor of Business Administration; Jaskirat Sidhu with a Bachelor of Science; Kaylie Siegner with a Master of Business Administration; Abigail Stanislawski with a Master of Science; Michael Vasarella with a Master of Science; Kristy Vigon with a Bachelor of Science; Daniella Viirre with a Bachelor of Science; Kelly Welz with a Bachelor of Science; and Luke Westhoff with a Bachelor of Science in Engineering.