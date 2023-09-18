SOMERS — The University of Wisconsin-Parkside’s Professional and Continuing Education has announced its fall 2023 lineup of classes designed to inspire and empower individuals in the community. They include:

Drawing Basics

For both beginners and those looking to refine their skills, this basic drawing class is a gateway to the world of art. Professor Lisa Marie Barber will guide students through the fundamentals of observational drawing, from capturing real-life scenes to mastering perspective and using line and tone to create compelling compositions. Hosted in partnership with the College of Arts and Humanities, this class will meet in-person Wednesdays from Sept. 27 through Oct. 18. From 6 to 8 p.m. in the Drawing Studio (RITA D109). The cost is $100.

Retirement Planning Today

The Retirement Planning Today course with Retirement Planning Today covers financial future security. The course addresses financial planning for individuals and couples, whether they’re approaching retirement or have already retired. Students will learn how to align their finances with their life goals and build a secure financial future. The course is in partnership with Financial Service Group, Inc. It will be held on Thursday,s Oct. 5 and Oct. 12 from 6 to 9 p.m. The cost is $59 per person or $79 per couple.

Holiday Frosting Fun

Students can elevate their holiday baking game with frosting decorations taught by expert Adrienne Shimada. Learn how to make special holiday treats. The course is in partnership with the College of Arts and Humanities. The class will be taught on Wednesdays, Oct. 25 and Nov. 1 from 6 to 8 p.m. in the ceramics studio (MOLN D134). The cost is $50.

Monoprint Painting

Students will explore the art of monoprinting with UW-Parkside Artist-in-Residence Zoe Brester-Pennings. The in-person course will blend painting with printmaking techniques, allowing students to create unique prints. No previous drawing experience is required. This course is in partnership with the College of Arts and Humanities. It will be held each Tuesday from Nov. 7 to Nov. 28 from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Printmaking Studio (RITA D1020).

The cost is $110.

Rejuvenate Your Retirement

Rejuvenate Your Retirement is a holistic course covering essential aspects of retirement. Whether you seek to stay active, make informed financial decisions, or enhance your overall well-being in retirement, the course can provide insights.

Topics include tax strategies, investment risk, health care planning, and estate planning. The course in partnership with Baird will be held Thursdays, Nov. 9 and Nov. 16 from 9 to 11:30 a.m.

The cost is $50.

For more information and to register, visit https://www.uwp.edu/learn/continuingeducation/personal-enrichment.cfm. For inquiries, please contact Professional and Continuing Education at 262-595-3340 or continuing.ed@uwp.edu.