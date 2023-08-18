SOMERS -- The University of Wisconsin System celebrated its partnership with Haribo of America at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside with an award ceremony Thursday afternoon, touting the mutually beneficial relationship.

UW System President Jay Rothman and UW System Board of Regents Vice President Amy Blumenfeld Bogost presented the Board of Regents Partnership Award to Toni Hansen, Human Resources director at Haribo.

Willie Jude II, vice chancellor for advancement at UW-Parkside, said the new partnership was an amazing opportunity for the area community.

“When education and business collaborate, that’s how real change occurs,” Jude said. Having a company like Haribo move into town gives Parkside’s programs “an international reach.”

“It feels almost surreal,” Jude said. “I grew up eating gold bears. To be able to drive by the facility and say they’re made here, it makes the partnership real.”

Interim UW-Parkside Chancellor Scott Menke praised the company for its community work, which he said began long before they had even built the new production facility in Pleasant Prairie, including scholarships and working with students.

“It’s a very positive relationship; they want to do things in the community,” Menke said. “They’re not doing it just to go through the motions.”

Hansen said that mentality came from the top at the company. “Haribo believes in giving back to the community,” she said.

Hansen said they were proud to be recognized, but emphasized the award was not the driving force behind their efforts. “Healthy communities mean healthy business,” Hansen said.

Babatu Short, vice President of Haribo HR, said their community investment had direct benefits.

“Our future workforce comes through the education of the community where we work and live,” he said. “Developing the future workforce is critical.”

It also fits into a more philosophical mentality.

“When we say we want to be embedded in the community, we mean that,” Short said. “Our people are what make us unique and special. The community is critical to providing those people. It was an intentional choice to locate in this community because of those people.”