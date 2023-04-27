What: UW-Parkside Wind Ensemble and Community Band concert

When: 7 p.m. Thursday, May 4

Where: Bedford Concert Hall on the west side of the campus, 900 Wood Road in Somers

Tickets: $10 for adults and $5 for senior citizens, available online at uwp.edu/therita

More information: Call the box office at 262-595-2564 or email boxoffice@uwp.edu

----------------------

SOMERS — The spring semester concert season continues at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside with the UW-Parkside Wind Ensemble and Community Band, performing a joint concert starting at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 4, in Bedford Concert Hall.

Both groups are conducted by Professor Laura Rexroth.

The Wind Ensemble is made up of UW-Parkside students. The Community Band is made up of adult musicians from this area.

The program features "The Creation of Faith" by Australian composer Jody Blackshaw and the Wisconsin premiere of the three-part “Urgent Voices” by Tim Mahr.

The selections represent “the kaleidoscope of sounds that make up the modern wind band,” Rexroth said.

Mahr composed “Urgent Voices” as a way to celebrate what he calls “the positive energy and sense of urgency” of young people as they “boldly confront critical issues of our time.”

Both "Urgent Voices" and "The Creation of Faith" are "challenging from a technical and musical standpoint," Rexroth said, "and they both contain beautiful, different and exciting colors that will engage the listener."

Also on the program is the frantic “Head Rush,” described by composer Jay Bocook as “a rousing, joyfully schizophrenic five-minute work scored for wind ensemble” with “constantly evolving textures and rhythmic devices that culminate with the full force of the ensemble into a finale that is bursting with energy.”

All pieces on the May 4 program "are connected to spring," Rexroth said, "including the energy of the rebirth we feel at this time of year from nature — and the positive energy of making change when it is needed."

The combined band is also performing: "The Hounds of Spring" by Alfred Reed, "Smiling After the Rain" by Yukiko Nishimura and "Homage to Perotin," from "Medieval Suite" by Ron Nelson.

Audience members, Rexroth added, will "hear a wide variety of pieces that will give you a chance to rejuvenate, energize and feel good!"