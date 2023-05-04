SOMERS — The spring semester concert season continues at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside with the UW-Parkside Wind Ensemble and Community Band, performing a joint concert starting at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 4, in Bedford Concert Hall.

Both groups are conducted by Professor Laura Rexroth.

The Wind Ensemble is made up of UW-Parkside students. The Community Band is made up of adult musicians from this area.

The program features "The Creation of Faith" by Australian composer Jody Blackshaw and the Wisconsin premiere of the three-part “Urgent Voices” by Tim Mahr.

Both "Urgent Voices" and "The Creation of Faith" are "challenging from a technical and musical standpoint," Rexroth said, "and they both contain beautiful, different and exciting colors that will engage the listener."

Also on the program is the frantic “Head Rush,” described by composer Jay Bocook as “a rousing, joyfully schizophrenic five-minute work scored for wind ensemble” with “constantly evolving textures and rhythmic devices that culminate with the full force of the ensemble into a finale that is bursting with energy.”

All pieces on Thursday's program "are connected to spring," Rexroth said, "including the energy of the rebirth we feel at this time of year from nature — and the positive energy of making change when it is needed."

The combined band is also performing: "The Hounds of Spring" by Alfred Reed, "Smiling After the Rain" by Yukiko Nishimura and "Homage to Perotin," from "Medieval Suite" by Ron Nelson.

Audience members, Rexroth added, will "hear a wide variety of pieces that will give you a chance to rejuvenate, energize and feel good!"

'Abyssinian Mass' performances

The UW-Parkside choirs and jazz ensembles are teaming up for two performances of "Abyssinian Mass" by Wynton Marsalis, conducted by James Kinchen.

Marsalis, a Grammy- and Pulitzer-winning trumpeter, was commissioned to write the sprawling work for the 2008 bicentennial celebration of the Abyssinian Baptist Church in Harlem.

The concerts are 7 p.m. Sunday and Monday, May 7-8, in Bedford Concert Hall.

The piece — which runs about two hour — digs deeply into what Marsalis calls "the soil" of the black church: its shouts, its dirges, its spirituals, its hymns of praise.

Marsalis has said he used "the joyful stylings of the African-American gospel tradition to deliver a musical message of universal humanity."

He says he tried to put it all in there: praise, exultation and the blues, Saturday night and Sunday morning.

"The Abyssinian Mass tries to cover a lot of different types of music and put them together and show how they come from one expression," he told NPR in a 2013 interview about the work. "Everyone has a place in the house of God."

Tickets for all these performances are $10 for adults and $5 for senior citizens, available online at uwp.edu/therita. For more information, call the box office at 262-595-2564 or email boxoffice@uwp.edu.