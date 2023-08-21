UW-Parkside and UW-Platteville are considering furloughing employees and other budget cuts for the upcoming year as school officials project they'll face multi-million dollar budget deficits.

Announced Monday in emails to staff, the universities join UW-Oshkosh which is furloughing employees starting this fall as the University of Wisconsin System sits a collective $33.4 million in debt as of June.

Each of the universities outlined plans for immediate and future actions to reduce expenses. At UW-Parkside, with a projected deficit of at least $4 million, the university is looking to reduce spending by 10% and only fill jobs deemed as "critical;" at UW-Platteville, staff will be reduced through layoffs and retirement incentives.

Their announcements come two weeks after the System implemented an interim furlough policy , which grants System leadership the ability to implement furloughs for the 2023-24 school year without prior review from the UW Board of Regents.

System President Jay Rothman said that UW-Parkside and UW-Platteville's announcements were "disappointing and unfortunate" but did not come as a surprise.

"Our universities are facing demographic, political and economic realities that require hard, though necessary decisions. These actions we are forced to take represent missed opportunities for our students and families but are necessary given our circumstances," Rothman said in a statement. "We are in a war for talent, and we would rather be investing in recruiting, retaining and graduating students to improve lives and communities and to meet current and future workforce needs."

Parkside is considering other budget measures, including using up to $1 million of unused balances to fund a portion of the anticipated deficit, according to Interim Chancellor Scott Menke.

Regents to meet

The University of Wisconsin System Board of Regents, which meets on Tuesday, will review documents which indicate Parkside's projected 2023-24 revenue is expected to decrease by 0.2% or $141,000, driven primarily by lower enrollment.

Menke indicated declining enrollment was due to fewer high school graduates as a result of demographic changes and reduced higher education participation rates. Declining revenues was also attributed to reduced state support creating a reliance on tuition, a decade-long tuition freeze and high inflation, which reduced the university's purchasing power.

At the same time Parkside's expenditures are expected to increase by 9.5% or $8.2 million from the previous year, which can be attributed to increases in costs due to inflation, travel expenses particularly for athletics and increases in compensation.

"Acting in concert, it is estimated these factors will result in a budget shortfall of at least $4 million by the end of the current fiscal year," he said. "We, therefore, need to assess all options to conserve resources to cover the deficit."

The university is considering additional actions, as deemed necessary, for "the campus to remain resilient in the decades ahead." They include consolidating and restructuring departments, reviewing low-enrolled academic programs, implementing staff reductions as needed depending on enrollment and creating an early retirement incentive.

Parkside is one of 10 UW-System schools facing a structural deficit.

Reactions

State Sen. Bob Wirch, D-Somers, a Parkside alum, expressed disappointment in the financial decisions Parkside will have to face. "This is a sad day. Make no mistake – these cuts will hurt our community and were entirely avoidable," he said.

State Rep. Tip McGuire, D-Kenosha, called Parkside a "treasure to the community" that should be supported. "In time of plenty for our state's surplus, there is no reason we cannot do more to strengthen the UW System," he said.

"Our community members are face-to-face with furloughs and spending cuts," said state Rep. Greta Neubauer, D-Racine. "There are livelihoods on the line across the UW System. Inaction (to address this during a special session) Sept. 20 is unacceptable."

"A rock-solid UW-Parkside is so very important to southeastern Wisconsin," said state Rep. Van Waanggard, R-Racine. "The truth is that Parkside has had a deficit for years. There are fewer students than before the pandemic, and the college age population isn’t going to increase anytime soon. This spring, I discussed the future of the UW System with System President Rothman. He and I both believe we need to carefully evaluate the future of the UW-System. Parkside and UW as a whole need to evaluate their budgets and right-size the campuses."

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, could not be reached for comment at time of publication.