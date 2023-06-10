After 14 years as Chancellor of the University of Wisconsin-Parkside, Debbie Ford is moving closer to home and on to her next endeavor as Chancellor of Indiana University Southeast.

Ford began her tenure at Parkside in 2009 after serving as vice president for student affairs at the University of West Florida, and vice president for student affairs and dean of students at Spalding University in Kentucky.

During her time at Parkside, Ford said she is proud of meeting her goal of reengaging alumni at the start of her tenure, keeping students at the center of university decision making, renovating the Callahan Family Student Success & Learning Commons to create a welcoming environment and enhance the learning experience for students and library renovations, among other community and university successes.

Before her departure from southeastern Wisconsin, the Kenosha News walked through the Parkside campus with Ford to talk about her time at Parkside and in the Racine and Kenosha communities.

What made you want to come to Parkside?

The short answer is I applied. I was actually nominated for the position. I was a vice president for student affairs at the University of West Florida in Pensacola, and was nominated for this position. What really attracted me was the mission of the university and and its focus on student success. And so many of the things that we needed to work on here at UW-Parkside and the students that we serve -- first generation college students- - that's what really attracted me here.

What has been consistent is before I came, when I arrived, and certainly certainly as I'm leaving, is the focus on our mission and a focus on keeping students at the center of decision making. That is what attracted me, that is what has kept me and that is what I'm most proud of.

And one of the things that I'm talking a lot about is how we've increased the number of graduates. Just before I came, in my inauguration speech in November of 2009, I said one of my goals was to reengage with our just under 20,000 alumni. Today, we are over 30,000 (alumni). That means more people in our communities, our region, our state, our country and the world, as we have international partnerships, have been educated and prepared for what is next in their lives at UW-Parkside.

What's changed since you started?

We broke ground on an expansion, and the creation of The Rita Tallent Picken Regional Center for Arts and Humanities in my first year, so I had an opportunity to work with our campus community and our contractors to create these amazing facilities for the arts. When we created The Rita, it was all about bringing the community to UW-Parkside for the arts and humanities, and I know that is what we have accomplished.

(Wiley Hall) underwent a major infrastructure renewal during COVID. We upgraded and updated all the mechanicals and also a lot of the electrical systems. At the same time, we were able to do some enhancements in the library and in the Callahan Family Student Success and Learning Commons.

One of the goals of the Wiley project was to certainly improve the infrastructure function of the building, and then it was to open it back up. Over a period of almost 50 years, we had put a lot of walls up. So we told our contractors -- the majority of this project was state funded so thank you to our legislators for their significant partnership -- we said if you have to get behind walls to look at mechanicals, then let's take the walls down.

We worked with all the teams here that now make up the students success and Learning Commons, and invited them to design these spaces for students ... We wanted to put the Parkside Academic Resource Center (in the front) ... All of the essential services were then organized. We have student support services and our success coaches, we have academic and career advising, our Career Closet with Jockey (thank you for that partnership), study abroad, International Student Services, and the Alan Guskin Center for Community and Business Engagement. They all make up Zone two. Zone three -- which is the registrar, financial aid and the cashiers office -- (are) not in the back, but out here in the front, all in one counter.

We decided that we wanted to bring in and have space for many of the identities that our students bring. There are lots and lots of identities, so we have our Military and Veterans Success Center, we have our LGBTQ Resource Center, we have our Office of Multicultural Student Affairs, and our intercultural commons. So each of these areas, again, are for students and a place for them to gather with other students who may share in those identities. The importance was the intersectionality, because we bring our whole selves to our campus and to our learning.

More of our spaces now have a name associated with them, be that a family name, a foundation name, it could be a corporate partnership, it could be an alum. It shows that investment in our mission and to academic excellence and in student success here at UW.

How did you get involved in organizations?

When I first started at Parkside, I was very involved in our economic development groups including the Kenosha Area Business Alliance, the Racine County Economic Development Corporation and Racine Area Manufacturers and Commerce. When our community started the strive together networks, Building Our Future in Kenosha and Higher Expectations in Racine, I became very involved in those organizations. They are focused on making sure that there are smooth transitions all the way through the educational process. So we call it from cradle to career or from career to cradle.

I also added work with Milwaukee 7. I'm on that board, and also a group out of the Chicagoland area called the Alliance for Regional Development.

I was on the Girl Scouts of Southeast Wisconsin board, and I completed three two-year terms. I have a real passion for advancing opportunities for girls and women. And I've always said that that was soulful work because I know how defining those opportunities were for me, to be able to pay that forward. I really, really enjoyed that.

I'm finishing up as the first president for the Kenosha Innovation Neighborhood. I'm very proud of of the work that we have done to build the governance for Kenosha Innovation Neighborhood, Inc, which is a nonprofit entity that is partnering with the city and building out the mayor's vision to really revitalize the site where the former Chrysler engine plant was. Our hope is, in the coming months, that road infrastructure will go in and then we'll start to see the first buildings go under construction in the next six months.

I've also served on Froedtert Health board out of Milwaukee, and I finished seven years on that board. So for me, the the opportunities were always, "How does it fit and align with the mission of the university?" "What did I think I could bring in support of the organization?" I also didn't do everything at once. I had to finish some things before I started something else, so they really evolved over time.

What was the student reaction to your leaving?

One of the reasons why I love working here at Parkside is I get to know a lot of students so I can walk these halls and say, "Hello." I have received some of the nicest notes and emails. I had students at commencement say, "I'm so glad I finished while you were here," and I've had a few say, "I really wanted you to present my diploma."

It's just been very heartwarming. To know that I tried to get to know as many students as possible so that they know that as chancellor and as part of this great administrative team here that we care about students.

Commencement is among my favorite days on campus because it symbolizes such an important day and milestone for so many of our students... I never grow tired of celebrating commencement with our students and their families and our faculty, and launching this next group of Parkside alumni. So it was a little sad, but I kept my focus on our graduates.

On May 10, the Alumni Association made me an honorary alumna here at UW-Parkside. I am an honorary member of the class of '23, so for me, I'm graduating and moving on what is next. That's the way I've looked at it.

How does it feel to be leaving?

The campus community, the broader community, the UW community has certainly made a profound impact on my life -- I would say an imprint. As I like to tell folks, UW-Parkside will always have a huge place in my heart because it's the people at Parkside. I could talk about the progress all day long, but you don't have progress without people. I could talk about our partnerships, and I'm appreciative of the folks who accepted our invitation to partner, but also who invited us to partner.

What are some lessons you've learned?

This was a new role, so I had to learn about what it was like to be the chancellor, the president of the university. I think one of the lessons is that you can't do it alone, and you have to surround yourself with a phenomenal team... It's also our faculty and our staff, and ensuring that every day they are focused on the delivery of our mission, and that they have the tools and the support they need to succeed. My job as chancellor was to provide the environment for folks to learn, to grow and do their best work. That's what's most important.

One of my mentors for my grad school, where I did my doctoral program, hosted me for presidential teaching in June of 2009. He really gave me a lot of information on how to do this. At the very end of our time together he wrote down some notes on a card. That card is still in my wallet and I bring it out often. It has these words on it: Be calm, absorb chaos, and give back hope. I think there are times in any leadership role, particularly as a chancellor at a highly energetic campus, you have to be calm.

What's next?

I am very excited and to be able to continue this important work as a leader in higher education, and at a university that's in my home community, that's full circle. And I'm also excited to begin at Indiana University Southeast. I'm also excited to get back closer to home and family, and of course, our new grandson who's in Indianapolis.

I'm going to miss the relationships. I tell folks I may be leaving the position, but I'm not leaving my relationships and I think that's really important. I just want to say thank you. I want to say thank you to the Parkside learning community; I want to say thank you to the UW community; (and) I want to say thank you to the community of Kenosha and Racine for all of their support over the years. It has been my honor to serve as chancellor and, as I said, Parkside and this role here will always have a big, big place in my heart.