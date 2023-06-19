The American Association of State Colleges and Universities has named a University of Wisconsin-Parkside staff members as one of 35 higher education professionals to participate in the 2023 Emerging Leaders Program.

UW-Parkside’s Community Engagement Manager Amy Garrigan has been selected.

Created in 2015, ELP helps prepare aspiring mid-career higher education professionals with the tools, resources, and support they need to advance their career to the next level.

ELP provides participants with a curriculum that delivers a comprehensive understanding of what it takes to succeed in the academy. During the six-month program, participants will gain insight into critical higher education topics including academic affairs, alumni relations, change leadership, project management, and national trends impacting colleges and universities.

“The Emerging Leaders Program plays a critical role in supporting a diverse group of campus leaders preparing each to lead from where they are and prepare for future roles in higher education administration, “said Charles L. Welch, Arkansas State University System president and ELP executive sponsor. “ELP is supported by an amazing faculty of AASCU leaders including nine current or former presidents deeply committed to lifting the next generation of higher education leaders. I am excited to work with the incoming cohort and support their journeys.”

With a curriculum designed to develop the skills and competencies necessary for the next generation of higher education leaders, the 2023 ELP group will demonstrate their leadership skills to their campus community by leading an on-campus project or initiative with the support of their president/chancellor or cabinet-level administrator.