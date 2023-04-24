The University of Wisconsin-Parkside Professional and Continuing Education Office will be hosting the 32nd annual Aging Well Conference in June.

It will be held on Friday, June 2, from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Student Center ballroom.

The conference is an opportunity to learn from experts in the field of aging and to gain insight into ways to take care of ourselves physically, mentally, and spiritually.

Jeffrey Rediger, M.D., M.Div., will kick off the conference with a keynote address, “A New Era of Medicine: Transforming the Way We Think About Aging and Wellbeing,” which challenges conventional thinking on aging, health, and vitality.

Rediger is an assistant professor at Harvard Medical School and the Medical Director of McLean SE Adult Psychiatry and Community Affairs at McLean Hospital.

He is a licensed physician, board-certified psychiatrist, and best-selling author of “Cured: Strengthen Your Immune System and Heal Your Life.”

Laura Gitlin, Ph.D., will speak on “Living Independently with Cognitive Impairment: Prevention and Management.” She is an applied research sociologist, a distinguished professor, the Dean of the College of Nursing and Health Professions at Drexel University, and the inaugural executive director of its AgeWell Collaboratory.

Her presentation will cover ways to navigate health, home, and community as we age, and how to support older adults’ autonomy and independence.

Bill Armbruster will conclude the conference with his keynote address, “The Future We Want: Building Age-Friendly Communities and States,” and share insights on how communities can engage in the age-friendly process to create positive change for aging adults.

Armbruster is a senior advisor at AARP Livable Communities and manages the AARP Network of Age-Friendly States and Communities. He has extensive experience in developing and implementing community outreach programming, including livable and age-friendly community initiatives, as well as corporate wellness programs, occupational rehabilitation, ergonomics, pain treatment, and physical therapy.

The conference will also feature morning and afternoon breakout sessions, where attendees can choose from a variety of topics, including caring for your health, self-advocacy, resources for caregiving, and more.

Individual registration for the conference is $149, which includes up to 0.6 Continuing Education Units (CEU). Early pricing of $129 is available until May 2.

Group registration options are also available.

To learn more about professional CEU opportunities, becoming a sponsor, or to register for the conference, visit uwp.edu/agingwell, call 262-595-3340 or email continuing.ed@uwp.edu.