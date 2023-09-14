If you go

What: University of Wisconsin-Parkside's Foreign Film Series, featuring 14 films from around the world

When: The season runs from Sept. 14 through April 21. Each film is shown six times: 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 5 and 8 p.m. Saturday and 2 and 5 p.m. Sunday.

Where: UW-Parkside Student Center Cinema on the east side of the campus, 900 Wood Road in Somers

Cost: $30; admission is by season ticket only. Each season ticket also includes three free guest passes.

Information: Tickets can be purchased online at uwp.edu/foreignfilms or by calling 262-595-2307.

Note: All foreign language films are subtitled, and subtitles are also used on English language films when available.

If it's fall, it must be time for another season of the University of Wisconsin-Parkside's Foreign Film Series.

The series — a staple in this area for more than 40 years — starts Sept. 14 and includes 14 films that have received praise from critics and audiences around the world.

The season runs through April 21.

The Foreign Film Series, which runs from early fall through late spring, attracts a fiercely loyal audience.

Joe Benson — a UW-Parkside English professor — is now directing the film series, taking over from Norm Cloutier, a UW-Parkside professor emeritus of economics who co-founded the series in 1982 with the late Don Kummings.

Benson said running the series “is a labor of love in many ways, but I also feel a great responsibility to keep it going after Norm Cloutier’s departure.”

This year’s films come from a variety of countries — from France to Iran to Chad — which is by design, Benson said.

“We look for global coverage for sure,” he said of setting up the season. “That’s very important to us.”

Benson enjoys comedies, but don’t look for many this year.

“It just so happens that most celebrated international films seem to be more serious in scope,” he explained of the drama-heavy lineup. The one comedy is from South Korea and is about baby brokers, not your usual comedy subject.

Benson's goal "is to simply steward what Norm has already built, which is very significant.”

This year's films

Sept. 14-17: "Close," Belgium, 2022, French language, 1 hour and 44 minutes

In rural Belgium, two 13-year-old boys, Léo and Rémi, are best friends who exhibit a deeply intimate affection for one another. After a carefree summer together, the two boys start middle school and find themselves in the same class and with a whole new set of social challenges to their friendship. The disintegration of a friendship between two boys on the cusp of adolescence in rural Belgium triggers a tragedy. Critics call this movie "intimate in scope but packing a considerable punch."

Sept. 21-24: "The Blue Caftan," Morocco, 2022, Arabic language, 2 hours

At the traditional tailor shop in a Moroccan medina that Halim runs with his ailing wife, Mina, he painstakingly hand-embroiders silks so exquisitely fine they are like wearing air. And in a way, this delicate, precise, time- consuming approach is mirrored in director Maryam Touzani’s film, with its focus on tiny details. Halim loves his wife deeply, but the couple live with the secret of his homosexuality, something Mina has come to accept but that still generates an occasional stab of jealousy in her. When a new apprentice, Youssef, joins them, she is aware of the attraction between the two men. As Mina’s health fails, she weaves Youssef into the fabric of her own present and her husband’s future life.

Oct. 5-8: "Aftersun," U.K., 2022, English language, 1 hour and 42 minutes

"Aftersun" explores the "sixth sense" parents and children can develop about each other. When Calum, a young father on vacation with his 11-year-old daughter Sophie, pauses before leaving her alone for a moment, even though he is out of her sight, she can hear his hesitation. She assures him it is fine to leave her. Calum’s uncertainty makes sense. Gradually, the movie reveals the basics of their relationship: Sophie’s parents are divorced. Sophie lives with her mother in Scotland. Calum lives in London and does not see her as often as either of them might like. Now they are on end-of-summer holiday in Turkey, at a resort hotel, though Calum cannot afford the all-inclusive passes that would get them unlimited food and drink. The movie is mostly from Sophie’s point of view, but sometimes the camera follows Calum away from his daughter’s eyes. Are we seeing the truth of those moments, or Sophie’s attempt to reconstruct them years later?

Oct. 19-22: "One Fine Morning," France, 2022, French language, 1 hour and 52 minutes

With a father suffering from neurodegenerative disease, a young woman lives with her 8-year-old daughter. While struggling to secure a decent nursing home, she runs into an unavailable friend with whom she embarks on an affair. The film explores love, both romantic and familial. "One Fine Morning" is concerned with life’s curveballs and catastrophes as well as its unforeseen joys.

Nov. 2-5: "Broker," South Korea, 2022, Korean language, 2 hours and 9 minutes

A young woman decides to give up her newborn child to a church for adoption but discovers a group that steals these children and sells them. She catches the group red handed and joins them in a road trip to find customers. "Broker" is an accessible, high-concept genre movie that brings to mind the Coen brothers. "Broker" keeps on getting funnier and knottier, one reviewer said, as secret motives are revealed, sympathies shift, mysteries deepen and dangers multiply. It is, on one level, a farcical crime caper but one that is elegantly plotted.

Nov. 16-19: "No Bears," Iran, 2022, Turkish language, 1 hour and 46 minutes

The rigidity of borders — literal and figurative — is the primary interest of Iranian filmmaker Jafar Panahi’s latest film. Completed two months before the director’s most recent arrest — culminating in a six-year prison sentence for “propaganda against the regime” in his native Iran — the film is a meta-commentary on the artistic suppression that Panahi has been increasingly subjected to throughout his career. "No Bears" incorporates two parallel plot lines. The first involves Panahi (who plays himself) covertly renting a room near the Iranian border and secretly overseeing the shoot for his next film in a nearby Turkish city. Restricted from leaving Iran (much like the real-life Panahi), he monitors the production’s progress via Zoom and cell phone calls. In his free time, he takes photographs of the small town. However, he becomes embroiled in a local scandal involving a photo he allegedly took of a young couple whose union is strictly forbidden by the town’s traditional customs, though he swears that no such photograph exists. The second storyline occurs within Panahi’s intra-film narrative, which similarly concerns a star-crossed couple.

Nov. 30-Dec. 3: "EO," Poland, 2022, Polish language, 1 hour and 28 minutes

EO is a donkey working for a Polish circus. He performs in an act with Kasandra, who loves and protects him. When animal rights activists help get the circus shut down, EO is taken away and brought to a horse stable to work. In the truck being transported and at the stables, EO sees horses running free and being pampered. After knocking over a shelf of trophies, EO is sent to a farm, where he seems depressed and will not eat. On paper, this film — an existential Polish remake of a 1960s French arthouse classic about a donkey’s journey — might seem intimidating, uninteresting, flat, droll, inaccessible, high art, but writer/director Jerzy Skolimowski is a filmmaking wizard, one reviewer said. This story triggers a flood of empathy for the lead character.

Jan. 25-28: "Cairo Conspiracy," Sweden, 2022, Arabic language, 1 hour and 44 minutes

Adam, the son of a fisherman, is offered the privilege to study at the Al-Azhar University in Cairo, the center of power of Sunni Islam. Adam becomes a pawn in the conflict between Egypt's religious and political elites. The story is a wild one, a tense political thriller centering on Adam, a naive freshman from the sticks who gets recruited as a mole by Col. Ibrahim, an officer from the state security agency, to manipulate the election of the school’s grand imam, one of the most powerful positions in Sunni Islam. It is an engrossing tale, full of betrayal and chicanery, and it casts the Egyptian political-military complex and the religious hierarchy as riddled with corruption.

Feb. 8-11: "Dos Estaciones," Mexico, 2022, Spanish language, 1 hour and 39 minutes

In the bucolic hills of Mexico's Jalisco highlands, iron-willed businesswoman Maria Garcia fights the impending collapse of her tequila factory. The film is at once a vivid portrait of a place and its people, an unsentimental ode to the art and craft of tequila-making, a damning depiction of the results of globalizing economic policies and an exquisite character study, with Teresa Sánchez delivering the lead performance. This is a drama with great attention to detail in those visuals, in the words and silences between characters, and in the layers of sound beneath the dialogue.

Feb. 22-25: "Tori & Lokita," Belgium, 2022, French language, 1 hour and 28 minutes

"Tori and Lokita" is a heart-stopping thriller that casts an unflinching eye on the trials of the young and dispossessed. The story revolves around two underage African immigrants who are posing as siblings in order to secure the older Lokita’s permission to stay as a refugee. Tori and Lokita live together in the same shelter for unaccompanied foreign minors. They deliver drugs together for the same awful drug dealer, and they give most of the money they make to the same violent smuggler who helped them get to Belgium in the first place. The kids have been drawn reluctantly into the criminal underworld to pay debts and send desperately needed money back home. It's a tragedy told with utter clarity, centered on protagonists entirely deserving of sympathy and empathy.

March 7-10: "Abouna," Chad, 2002, French language, 1 hour and 24 minutes

The lives of two brothers who live in N'djamena are upended when they awake one Saturday morning to find that their father has left the family. They are Amine, about 8 years old, playful and asthmatic, and Tahir, 15, handsome, quiet and his brother's protector. The boys go in search of their father and find only trouble. Dad's leaving also debilitates their mother. Haroun gives us a glimpse of central Africa's soul with this simple yet powerful tale.

March 14-17: "R.M.N.," Romania, 2022, Romanian language, 2 hours and 5 minutes

A few days before Christmas, having quit his job in Germany, Matthias returns to his multi-ethnic Transylvanian village. He wishes to involve himself more in the education of his son, Rudi, who has been left for too long in the care of his mother, Ana, and to rid the boy of the unresolved fears that have taken hold of him. He is preoccupied with his old father, Otto, and also eager to see his ex-lover, Csilla. When a few new workers are hired at the small factory that Csilla manages, the peace of the community is disturbed. "R.M.N." stands for rezonanta magnetica nucleara, or nuclear magnetic resonance, a means to scan the brain looking for things below the surface. It is a metaphor played out with the health of Matthias’ father, whose well-being begins to falter as the village’s racism-fueled anger over the new workers’ presence begins to fester.

April 4-7: "Corsage," Austria, 2022, German language, 1 hour and 54 minutes

Set in the 1870s, "Corsage" depicts Elisabeth Empress of Austria at 40, struggling to maintain her flawless image and that of the empire she is expected to incarnate. Elisabeth’s aura of lofty grace depends on her rigorous control of her body, which involves the corsetry of the title being laced mercilessly tight, as well as workouts with exercise rings in her private gym. Enduring a politely loveless marriage to the emperor, Franz Joseph, "Sissi" yearns for affection, or libidinous release, but it evades her. One candidate is an English riding master, whom she visits in Northamptonshire.

April 18-21: "A Hero," Iran, 2021, Persian language, 2 hours and 7 minutes

What’s the price for having a conscience? In Iranian director Asghar Farhadi’s "A Hero," a good deed spirals out of control to a messy conclusion, providing fertile ground for the filmmaker’s command of aesthetic realism and close-knit interpersonal dynamics. Rahim (Amir Jadidi), a jailed debtor, returns a bag filled with money that he found on leave. The consequences from that act, pushed and prodded and wheedled by Farhadi’s script, are an endurance test for the tear-ducts.