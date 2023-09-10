Forget about Jordan Love stepping into the cleats of Aaron Rodgers.

Locally, a bigger changing of the guard has occurred at a beloved institution: Joe Benson is now directing the University of Wisconsin-Parkside’s Foreign Film Series, taking over for Norm Cloutier.

Cloutier — a professor emeritus of economics who co-founded the series in 1982 with the late Don Kummings — brought Benson onboard six years ago and worked with him before retiring from the role at the end of the spring 2022 season.

The series starts its new season on Sept. 14 and includes 14 films from around the world.

Benson — a UW-Parkside English professor — said running the series “is a labor of love in many ways, but I also feel a great responsibility to keep it going after Norm Cloutier’s departure.”

The biggest change in his short tenure? “We’ve gone almost completely online in terms of our communication,” he said. But the screenings, which moved online during COVID, are in-person at the UW-Parkside Student Center Cinema.

This year’s films come from a variety of countries — from France to Iran to Chad — which is by design, Benson said.

“We look for global coverage for sure,” he said of setting up the season. “That’s very important to us.”

Benson also enjoys comedies, but don’t look for many this year.

“It just so happens that most celebrated international films seem to be more serious in scope,” he explained of the drama-heavy lineup. The one comedy is from South Korea and is about baby brokers, not your usual comedy subject.

While he doesn’t have a favorite among this year’s films, in general, Benson prefers “the eras of French New Wave and American New Wave films.”

As for why the film series is still going strong after all these years, Benson gives credit to his predecessor.

“Mostly it endures because Norm Cloutier has built a strong foundation that makes it very easy for me,” he said. “I really give him all the credit. Also, the films, and the experience of going to the cinema, sell themselves.”

The series, available only by purchasing a season pass, “is an opportunity to see some of the most celebrated films in the world in any given year,” he added.

This year’s series

What: University of Wisconsin-Parkside’s Foreign Film Series, featuring 14 films from around the world

When: The season runs from Sept. 14 through April 21. Each film is shown six times: 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 5 and 8 p.m. Saturday and 2 and 5 p.m. Sunday.

Where: UW-Parkside Student Center Cinema on the east side of the campus, 900 Wood Road in Somers

Cost: $30; admission is by season ticket only. Each season ticket also includes three free guest passes.

Information: Tickets can be purchased online at uwp.edu/foreignfilms or by calling 262-595-2307.

Note: All foreign language films are subtitled, and subtitles are also used on English language films when available.

