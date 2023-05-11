The Kenosha Police Department reportedly had officers present at Tremper High School Thursday morning after an investigation into social media posts making "vague threats" towards students.

In a social media post, the department said it had been made aware and was investigating the posts, allegedly originating from Snapchat. The department's Tremper school resource officer was reportedly also present at the school, working with both the Kenosha Unified School District and the department detectives to identify the source of the threats.

The department post addressed parents, emphasizing that threats made to the school or students would "not be tolerated, even if done in a joking manner."

"This is a felony and Kenosha Police Department will pursue the charge of making terrorist threats," the statement said.

Students were encouraged to report any threats they saw by telling a parent, a teacher, or calling the police.

"We cannot and will not risk your safety," the statement said.