Family and friends of the man authorities say died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound while being transported to the Kenosha County Jail held a vigil in his honor Saturday evening.

Those at the vigil held outside the Kenosha County Courthouse identified the man as 36-year-old Jacob Albright of Somers.

Thursday incident

At about 3:46 p.m. on Thursday, officers arrested a man for weapons related offenses, according to a Pleasant Prairie Police Department statement. The man was being transported to the Kenosha County Jail for criminal charges by two Pleasant Prairie Police officers.

Authorities have not identified the man as Albright.

While driving the squad on Sheridan Road near the entrance of the Kenosha County Jail at 54th Street, officers reportedly heard a gunshot from the backseat prisoner portion of the squad.

Preliminary information indicates the man in custody suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound from a concealed weapon not located in the initial search by officers. Life-saving measures were attempted, however the man in custody was pronounced dead at the scene.

It remains unknown as to how the weapon went undetected following the man’s arrest.

As required by Wisconsin law, the incident is being investigated by the Racine County Sheriff's Department, an outside law enforcement agency.

Lt. Michael J. Luell, public information officer for the Racine County Sheriff’s Department, said the members of the department’s Criminal Investigations Bureau are in the process of conducting a thorough investigation.

“Once completed, these investigations are normally reviewed by the District Attorney’s Office to determine if any criminal laws were violated,” Luell said.

Candlelight vigil

Family and friends of Albright demanded answers from local law enforcement agencies and demanded that any body camera footage of the incident be released immediately.

Dozens attended the Saturday evening vigil holding candles and sharing stories of Albright. The vigil was organized by the Milwaukee Alliance Against Racist & Political Repression.

Nicole Melander, one of Albright's sisters, said the family is devastated.

"We haven't heard anything that I'm aware of since they came to inform us of his death the night of the incident about 1 o'clock in the morning," Melander said.

"We kind of heard about it on social media and were trying to get confirmation and going nuts. We called Kenosha County, called Pleasant Prairie, called Racine and even his dad couldn't get confirmation. ... They finally went to his dad's house at 1 o'clock in the morning and told him. Nine hours later."

Melander said her brother was "super, super funny" and "would do anything goofy to get a laugh."

Melander said Albright is more than just his lowest moments or mistakes.

"My brother was not an angel," Melander said. "What difference does it make what he had in his system or what was in his background? What he had in his system has nothing to do with how he ended up in the back of your police car with a loaded weapon. But for their failure to do their job effectively my brother would still be alive."

Candy Langdon, one of Albright's cousins, expressed similar sentiments.

"We're frustrated. We're angry. We're confused," Langdon said. "How can this happen? If he was picked up on a weapon's violation and was in a T-shirt and shorts how do they miss that?"

Both Melander and Langdon said Albright was transported to a medical examiner in Milwaukee and no one in the family has seen the body.

"I hope and pray there is an honest investigation but I'd be lying if I said I wasn't scared," Langdon said.

Langdon said although her cousin made some "horrible choices" in his life he was "not just some criminal."

"He's also suffered from mental health and we have not been able to get him help over the years. We've tried multiple times and because of having state insurance we would get roadblocks constantly. Unfortunately, his mental health was a huge part of this," Langdon said.

Angela Durham, another of Albright's sisters, drove into town from out of state after learning of her brother's death.

"My brother loved to make people laugh and he had a huge heart," Durham said. "This has brought our family together."

Omar Flores, of the Milwaukee Alliance Against Racist & Political Repression, also spoke at the vigil. Flores encouraged all in attendance to continue "fighting for Jake."

"Gatherings like this. Standing up for one another like this, standing up for your loved ones like this, this is what works," Flores said. "This is what gets transparency. This is what gets answers. ... The police departments need to release the footage around this now."

Mugshots: Kenosha County criminal complaints from July 13-14 Onwar D. Albright NO PHOTO AVAILABLE Onwar D. Albright, 30, of Kenosha, faces chares of contempt of court (disobey order), disorderly conduct, stalking resulting in bodily harm, second degree sexual assault/use of force, criminal damage to property, and second degree recklessly endangering safety. Billie James Chomicki III Billie James Chomicki III, 30, of Pleasant Prairie, faces charges of possession with intent to deliver cocaine (between 1-5 grams), and bail jumping. Rebecca A. Farrar Rebecca A. Farrar, 43, of New Auburn, faces charges of harboring or aiding a felon, and resisting or obstructing an officer. Amir Chakafrancis Furlow Amir Chakafrancis Furlow, 34, of Kenosha, faces charges of probation and parole, vehicle operator flee or elude an officer, possession with intent to deliver narcotic, possession with intent to deliver heroin (less than 3 grams), possession with intent to deliver designer drugs (between 3-10 grams), and resisting or obstructing an officer. Sam Tomas Jimenez Sam Tomas Jimenez, 34, of Kenosha, faces charges of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (4th offense), and bail jumping. Terence Quintell Majors Terence Quintell Majors, 37, of Kenosha, faces charges of probation and parole. Dionia O. Scott Jr. Dionia O. Scott Jr., 28, of Racine, faces charges of probation and parole, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of THC (2nd+), and resisting or obstructing an officer. Jonathan Allen Stinnette Jr. Jonathan Allen Stinnette Jr., 18, of Winthrop, Illinois, faces charges of probation and parole. Tymant Robert Travis Tymant Robert Travis, 22, of Wisconsin, faces charges of battery or threat to judge/prosecutor/officer (aggravated assault). Chaylen Terrell Wright Chaylen Terrell Wright, 25, of Chicago, Illinois, faces charges of probation and parole, and resisting or obstructing an officer. Fort Worth police to release bodycam footage from fatal Stockyards shooting Victor Wembanyama responds to Britney Spears' police report