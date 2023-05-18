The National Alliance on Mental Illness’ Kenosha County chapter held its annual Mental Health Awareness vigil at Civic Center Park in Downtown Kenosha Wednesday evening.

This year’s theme was “Be Kind to Your Mind,” and the program included award presentations and remarks by city of Kenosha Community Outreach Coordinator Katherine Marks on the mental health components of the city’s Roadmap to Inclusion, Equality and Equity.

Tami Rongstad, chief of staff for Kenosha County Executive Samantha Kerkman, presented proclamations in honor of Mental Health Awareness Month and National Treatment Court Month.

This year’s NAMI award winners included Kenosha Community Health Center CEO Mary Ouimet (the David Wagner Mental Health Advocacy Award); Nick Greco, co-coordinator of the NAMI Kenosha County Crisis Intervention Training Team (Community Service Award); and Jan Dantzig (Exceptional Volunteer Award).

The event concluded with a moment of silence in remembrance of those lost to the battle against mental illness.

“This vigil is a reminder that no one should suffer in silence or face their battles alone,” said Sabrina Northern, president of NAMI Kenosha County. “It is a call to action for each of us to be agents of change, to shatter the stigma surrounding mental health, and to create a supportive environment where compassion and understanding prevail.”