PLEASANT PRAIRIE – A more than $2 million headache between Fiduciary Real Estate Development and the Village of Pleasant Prairie reached its conclusion this week.

Included in$45 million in general obligation promissory notes the Village Board approved during Monday’s meeting was $2.5 million for Fiduciary, the developers of tax incremental financing district No. 8, which generally sits west of JCPenney and Target along Hwy 50.

The district includes the Seasons at River View apartment complex, 10906 Seasons Place.

Issues arose because the project’s original development agreement had incorrectly sourced funding for certain public improvement work, allegedly due to a mistake by former Village Administrator Nathan Thiel.

“It was even stated by staff at the Jan. 9 board meeting that Fiduciary was, ‘misled by the former village administrator,’” said Fiduciary Vice President of Development Tony DeRosa during the June 9 board meeting.

As village staff described it, there are several funding “buckets” that projects can draw from. The error meant that work on 77th Street and the development’s Ring Road water and sewer could not be funded from the original “bucket.”

The development agreement would have to be amended to correct the mistake, although the overall cost of the project would remain unchanged.

The amendment met resistance during the June 9 board meeting, with Trustee Mike Pollocoff saying he could not approve any bonds until the village had received proper documentation and itemization of work completed.

Fiduciary representatives expressed their frustrations during a lengthy discussion that followed.

“They’re entitled to payment,” Pollocoff said afterwards. “But I can’t support releasing the bonds to them until then. They’re frustrated, but I’m frustrated too.”

During the June 26 meeting, the amendment was approved, moving $2.5 million into funding from G.O. promissory notes, which were than approved during the July 10 meeting.