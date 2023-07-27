KENOSHA — “Tuesdays at the Shell” continues its season at the Pennoyer Park band shell with an Aug. 1 performance by Vinyl Remix.

The band is made up of Frank Parise on guitar and vocals, Tom Belotti on bass and vocals, Scott Christman on drums and vocals, Dave Belotti on guitar and vocals and Joey Belotti on keyboard and vocals.

Vinyl Remix performs at several local festivals and other venues and is an offshoot of the veteran band The New Vinyls. Audience members should expect to hear a lot of classic rock favorites.

The free concert starts at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the park, on Seventh Avenue at 35th Street on Kenosha’s lakefront.

The 2023 line up of performers will also include:

Aug. 8: Yesterday’s Children

Aug. 15: Midnight Crow

Aug. 22: Sean McKee Band

Aug. 29: Boys and Toys

Audiences members should bring a lawn chair. Bench seating is also available in the park. Food and soft drinks are available for purchase.