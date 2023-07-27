RACINE — The Racine Concert Band’s 101st season continues with a free performance Sunday, July 30, at the Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St.
The concert starts at 7:30 p.m.
Jeanie Hatfield is the guest vocalist. Band members Paul Taylor and Bryan Voss are featured soloists.
Mark Eichner, celebrating his 21st season as the band’s music director, will conduct the program.
Don Rosen, a professional radio broadcaster for 50-plus years, is the master of ceremonies.
Audience favorite Hatfield was the 1986 Miss Racine and 1988 Miss Wisconsin. She also sang on a USO tour to entertain U.S. troops in the Far East and is currently the vocalist in the Eric Look Band.
A retired kindergarten teacher in Racine, Hatfield is now one of the owners and operators of The Trophy Shoppe.
Hatfield will sing four numbers: "All of You" by Cole Porter, "Moon River" by Henry Mancini, "All the Things You Are" by Jerome Kern and Oscar Hammerstein and Burt Bacharach's "The Look of Love."
Taylor — a now-retired Kenosha Unified music educator for 34 years at Bradford High School and Lance Middle School — is the euphonium soloist on “Canzonetta” by Aldo Forte. Alto saxophone player Voss is featured on "Cinema Paradiso" by Ennio and Andrea Morricone.
Other pieces on Sunday’s program include two pieces by Australian composer Percy Grainger: “Handel In the Strand” and "Shepherd's Hey."
Of his "Handel" piece, Grainger said: "My title was originally ‘Clog Dance.’ But my dear friend William Gair Rathbone (to whom the piece is dedicated) suggested the title ‘Handel in the Strand’ because the music seemed to reflect both Handel and English musical comedy (the Strand, a street in London, is the home of London musical comedy) as if jovial old Handel were careening down the Strand to the strains of modern English popular music.”
The concert also features a medley of tunes called “Irving Berlin Showstoppers” and the "Sigurd Jorsalfer Suite" by Edvard Grieg.
Marches on the program are “Amparito Roca,” a Spanish march by Jaime Texidor; and "Corcoran Cadets" by John Philip Sousa.
Audience members should bring lawn chairs or blankets. There is very little fixed seating at the concert venue.