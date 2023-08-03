RACINE — Guest vocalist Melissa Cardamone and oboe players Cynthia Banaszak and Lauren Genthe will be featured Sunday night, performing with the Racine Concert Band.

The group's 101st season continues with the free performance Sunday, Aug. 6, at the Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St.

The concert starts at 7 p.m.

Cardamone is making her 10th appearance as a guest artist with the Racine Concert Band.

A graduate of Lawrence University and the Eastman School of Music, the Carthage College coach and accompanist is a frequent performer on professional stages including the Skylight Opera Theater and Milwaukee Opera Theater.

Sunday night, she will sing "The Last Song" by Italian composer Paolo Tosti and an opera classic, "Si, mi chiamano Mimi" from "La Boheme" by Giacomo Puccini.

She returns to the stage later in the program to sing "How Are Things in Glocca Morra?" The popular song, about a fictional village in Ireland, was written for the 1947 Broadway musical "Finian's Rainbow." The music was composed by Burton Lane, with lyrics by E.Y. Harburg.

Cardamone is also singing "Hoop-Dee-Doo," a 1950 song by Milton De Lugg and Frank Loesser. It has been recorded numerous times, including versions by Perry Como, Doris Day and Lawrence Welk.

Band members Banaszak, a retired Racine Unified band director, and Genthe are performing "Allegro" from "Concerto for Two Oboes" by Tomaso Albinoni.

Also on the program

Other pieces on Sunday’s program include two pieces from musicals: "Overture to Pirates of Penzance" by Arthur Sullivan and "Highlights from The Lion King," with music by Elton John and Tim Rice.

Sticking with the Broadway theme, the band performs the “Curtain Up!” medley of show tunes arranged by Warren Barker, including “Let Me Entertain You” from “Gypsy,” “I Could Have Danced All Night” from “My Fair Lady,” “If Ever I Would Leave You” from “Camelot,” the title song from “Gigi” and Cole Porter’s “Can-Can.”

The program also features "Ballet Egyptien" by French composer Alexandre Luigini.

Marches on the program are "Golden Plume March" by Henry Fillmore, "Colossus of Columbia" by Russell Alexander and "Sabre and Spurs" by John Philip Sousa. The 1918 march was dedicated to the officers and men of the 311th Cavalry. Composed during World War I, it remained popular after the war ended.

Mark Eichner, celebrating his 21st season as the band’s music director, will conduct the program.

Don Rosen, a professional radio broadcaster for 50-plus years, is the master of ceremonies.

Audience members should bring lawn chairs or blankets. There is very little fixed seating at the concert venue.

-----------------

If you go

What: Racine Concert Band performance

When: 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 6

Where: Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St.

Admission: Free.

Note: The zoo's gates at Walton Avenue and Augusta Street open at 6:30 p.m. for free admission to the concert site, the Kiwanis Amphitheater on the east side of the zoo grounds. A courtesy cart, for audience members who need assistance in getting to the concert site, is available before and after the concert. The weekly concerts run through Sunday, Aug. 13.

Trivia contest: Each Sunday night concert features a trivia question, with the winner receiving an American flag. Also, everyone who plays the trivia game each week is entered into the “Summer Sweepstakes Spectacular” drawing on Aug. 13.