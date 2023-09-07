SOMERS — The 31st annual Walk in the Woods Art Fair is 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9.

The event takes place on the wooded trails at the Hawthorn Hollow Nature Sanctuary and Arboretum, 880 Green Bay Road.

This year, more than 65 artists will display their works.

Visitors will be able "to browse and purchase paintings, sculptures, garden art, pottery, furniture and artistic photography," organizers said.

In addition to the art work, the Kenosha Public Library will lead children's activities, such as face painting and nature play.

The Heide Observatory will be open for tours and demonstrations, conditions permitting.

Local musicians, including Ken Zdroik, Mark Paffrath, Rusty Horse, Kevin Grissom, Brent Mitchell and Matt Michael, will be performing throughout the day.

A wide selection of food and beverages, including beer from Kenosha's Public Craft Brewery, will be available for purchase.

Admission (cash only) is $10 per vehicle. Note: No outside food or beverages are allowed.

Since it opened more than 50 years ago, Hawthorn Hollow has focused on education, offering field trip opportunities to local schools as well as classes in a wide variety of disciplines, from crafting to cooking. Hawthorn Hollow’s sister property, the Ozanne Outpost, is an event venue and conference center.

All proceeds from the art show benefit Hawthorn Hollow, owned and operated by the H. Chris Hyslop Foundation, a private nonprofit organization. Hawthorn Hollow is located at 880 Green Bay Road, one mile south of County Highway KR and just west of Petrifying Springs Park. For more information, call 262-552-8196 or visit hawthornhollow.org.