A 60-year-old man was transported via Flight For Life Wednesday afternoon in Twin Lakes after a wall collapsed on him.

According to Twin Lakes Interim Police Chief Katie Hall, officers were dispatched to Roseann Court in Twin Lakes at 12:54 p.m. after receiving a report that a concrete wall that fell on the 60-year-old man’s legs. Hall said it is believed at least one leg is broken, possibly both.

The cause of the wall’s collapse is unknown and under investigation. The wall seemed to be a part of structure that appeared to be undergoing demolition as tear down materials were present.

Hall said the injuries were not deemed to be life-threatening.