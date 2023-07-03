The community is invited to a free night of swimming, along with water safety instruction and information, from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday,, July 7, at Washington Pool, 1821 Washington Road.

The 2023 Washington Park Pool Family Swim and Water Safety event is sponsored by the City of Kenosha Parks Alliance and presented in cooperation with the Kenosha Safety Around Water Coalition.

The goal is to encourage people to take safety precautions in and around water, while also having fun.

During the extended pool hours, people will have an opportunity to interact with various community water safety partners and resources. A member of the Kenosha Safety Around Water Coalition will give a water safety presentation and information will be available in Spanish. The coalition works to create a culture of healthy respect and safe enjoyment of water in the Kenosha area through education and advocacy.

Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian encouraged people to attend the event.

“Consider having a picnic and bring your aunts,” he said. “Kenosha is full of opportunities for fun at the pools and beaches during the summer months. However, people need to be safe while enjoying themselves in the water.”

The water safety event is free and open to the public. Water safety information and demonstrations will be offered beginning at 5 p.m. Free swim time will take place from 5 until dusk.

Reusable water bottles may be filled at the Kenosha Water Utility’s Traveling Tap, which will be set up outside the pool. The Kenosha Public Library’s Bookmobile also will be on site and open from 5 to 8 p.m.