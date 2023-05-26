Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The Washington Park Velodrome in Kenosha has been temporarily closed for scheduled maintenance, city officials announced late Thursday.

Crews will be working on the track for approximately one week. No one will be allowed to ride on the track until work is completed.

There will be no racing on Tuesday, May 30th.

The City of Kenosha Park Division will send out a notice when the velodrome has re-opened.

Whether or not special Military Night activities, which had been planned for May 30, would be rescheduled was not immediately available.