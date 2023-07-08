Families were invited to a free night of swimming and water safety information Friday evening at the Washington Park Pool.

The annual event, held at the public pool at 1821 Washington Road, was sponsored by the City of Kenosha Parks Alliance and Kenosha Safety Around Water Coalition. Reusable water bottles filled by the Kenosha Water Utility's Traveling Tap were also offered to those in attendance.

The event aimed to remind families to take basic safety precautions in and around large bodies of water, ponds and pools. Organizers also reminded area residents never to jump into Lake Michigan from the North Pier or swim in the Pike River, two locations that have claimed multiple lives over the years.

"It's imperative, especially because we live right on the lake, that understand the dangers of the water and can safely interact with it," said organizer Ald. Brandi Ferree.

"As early as you can get your kids into swim lessons, make sure that they're comfortable floating in water and make sure they understand that if they do fall into the water they need to get themselves upright and receiving air."