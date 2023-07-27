According to Lee Enterprises meteorologist Matt Holiner, Kenosha County received between a quarter-of-an-inch to an inch of rain Wednesday morning depending on location. He expected that to increase with rain in the afternoon and evening. Holiner also warned of higher temperatures Thursday and more potential storms Friday. Above: Morgaine Melville plays with Buckley, a 1-year-old Australian Shepherd and Border Collie mix, on an empty beach between storms at Eichelman Park on Wednesday, July 26, 2023. Right: Rain clings to a swing at Eichelman Park on Wednesday, July 26, 2023.