The Kenosha area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 56% chance of rain. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kenoshanews.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 11, 2023 in Kenosha, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Kenosha will see warm temperatures this Monday. It looks to reach a moderate 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees today. Part…
Kenosha folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a comfortable 72 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. …
Kenosha folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. W…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and…
Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Kenosha. It should reach a moderate 78 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and…