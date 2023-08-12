Kenosha folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 85 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 11 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Marine Warning from SAT 12:06 AM CDT until SAT 1:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 12, 2023 in Kenosha, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Kenosha will see warm temperatures this Monday. It looks to reach a moderate 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees today. Part…
Kenosha folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a comfortable 72 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. …
Kenosha folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. W…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and…
The Kenosha area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. How likely is it that it'll rain …