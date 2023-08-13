Kenosha folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a pleasant 74 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.