Today's temperature in Kenosha will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 75 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 37% chance of rain. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until TUE 4:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kenoshanews.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 15, 2023 in Kenosha, WI
